4 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis And...
Delhi Capitals (DC) had a terrific start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with four wins on the trot. However, the Axar Patel-led DC failed to continue their winning momentum and eventually failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.
After finishing at fifth spot in the league table of IPL 2025 with 15 points, Delhi Capitals are expected to make strategic realignments before the next season. They are likely to release several under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.
Here's list of players Delhi Capitals might release before the IPL 2026 auction:
1. Jake Fraser-McGurk
Jake Fraser-McGurk was released by Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2025 auction. But he was brought back by the franchise for Rs 9 crore via the Right-To-Match option during the mega auction. DC had high expectations from Fraser-McGurk but he failed to deliver, scoring only 55 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 105.77 before eventually getting dropped from the playing XI.
After his lackluster performance, Delhi Capitals might consider releasing Fraser-McGurk before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some another attacking opener. (Picture credit: BCCI/IPL)
Jake Fraser-McGurk's Record In IPL
Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk, who is known for his aggressive batting has scored 385 runs in 15 matches with an average of 25.67 and strike rate of 199.48 in his IPL career so far. (Picture credit: BCCI/IPL)
2. Mukesh Kumar
India pacer Mukesh Kumar was retained by Delhi Capitals (DC) using the Right to Match (RTM) card for Rs. 8 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, Mukesh couldn't perform up to the expectations of the franchise during the last IPL season.
Mukesh was one of the most expensive bowlers in IPL 2025 season as he took 12 wickets in 12 matches and conceded runs at an economy of 10.32. He was particularly very poor in death overs. After his ordinary performance, Delhi Capitals might consider releasing Mukesh before the IPL 2026 auction and look for better fast bowling options. (Picture credit: BCCI/IPL)
Mukesh Kumar's Record In IPL
Mukesh Kumar, who made his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals in 2023, has picked 36 wickets in 32 matches with an economy rate of 10.39 so far. (Picture credit: BCCI/IPL)
3. Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis was signed for Rs 2 crore by Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. However, Du Plessis didn't produce impactful performances in the IPL 2025 season. The 40-year-old Du Plessis struggled with his fitness and played 9 matches, scoring 202 runs with an average of 22.44 and strike rate of 123.92 in IPL 2025 season. Given his age and fitness, Delhi might consider releasing Du Plessis and free up an overseas slot before the IPL 2026 auction for a more explosive talent. (Picture credit: BCCI/IPL)
Faf du Plessis' Record In IPL
Faf du Plessis, who has won two IPL titles with CSK in the past, has scored 4773 runs in 154 matches with an average of 35.09 and strike rate of 135.78 in the cash-rich league so far. (Picture credit: BCCI/IPL)
4. Mohit Sharma
Veteran Indian pacer Mohit Sharma was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. However, he had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, taking only two wickets in eight matches with an economy rate of 10.28. Given his age and lackluster performance, Delhi Capitals might consider releasing Mohit before the IPL 2026 auction in order to buy a younger or more consistent pacer. (pic credit: IANS)
Mohit Sharma's Record In IPL
Mohit Sharma, who has played for many franchises in the IPL, has picked 134 wickets in 120 matches so far. (Picture credit: BCCI/IPL)
