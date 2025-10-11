4 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis And...

photoDetails

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a terrific start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with four wins on the trot. However, the Axar Patel-led Delhi failed to continue their winning momentum and eventually failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

After finishing at fifth spot in the league table of IPL 2025 with 15 points, Delhi Capitals are expected to make strategic realignments before the next season. They are likely to release several under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.

Here's list of players which Delhi Capitals might release before the IPL 2026 auction: