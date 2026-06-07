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NewsPhotos4 players Gujarat Titans might release despite reaching IPL 2026 final: Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma and...
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4 players Gujarat Titans might release despite reaching IPL 2026 final: Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma and...

Despite an incredible run to the IPL 2026 final, the Gujarat Titans (GT) fell just short of the ultimate prize, losing to RCB by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Led by Shubman Gill, GT showed immense grit throughout the season, but their tactical shortcomings in the finale highlighted a few cracks in the armor. For the next IPL season, head coach Ashish Nehra and the GT management are expected to make tough decisions and release some underperforming players to free up critical purse space for buying quality players.

Here are 4 players Gujarat Titans could release ahead of the next IPL season:

Updated:Jun 07, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
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1. Glenn Phillips

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1. Glenn Phillips
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Glenn Phillips's IPL Record

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Glenn Phillips's IPL Record
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2. Shahrukh Khan

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2. Shahrukh Khan
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Shahrukh Khan's IPL Record

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Shahrukh Khan's IPL Record
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3. Ishant Sharma

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3. Ishant Sharma
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Ishant Sharma's IPL Record

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Ishant Sharma's IPL Record
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4. Rahul Tewatia

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4. Rahul Tewatia
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Rahul Tewatia's IPL Record

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Rahul Tewatia's IPL Record
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Gujarat Titans
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