4 Players Gujarat Titans Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: David Miller, Glenn Maxwell And...
Gujarat Titans (GT) enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a robust, balanced core after a playoff finish in 2025 season. The 2022 IPL champions GT have retained 20 players, including captain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Mohammed Siraj, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia and others. With a purse of Rs 12.9 crore and only five slots to fill (including four overseas), GT's strategy will be surgical, focusing on specific roles to transform a strong core into a championship-winning unit.
Here are the 4 key players Gujarat Titans might target at the IPL 2026 mini-auction:
1. David Miller
After trading West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans desperately need a finisher for the upcoming season and it is very plausible that they will target David Miller in the IPL 2026 auction. Miller offers a proven track record, especially in the finisher's role, and has a successful history with the franchise.
Notably, Miller was a key player for Gujarat Titans in their first two seasons, playing a vital role in their title win and subsequent run to the final. They would be well aware of his capabilities, especially as a finisher. (Pic credit: IANS)
David Miller's IPL Record
David Miller, who has played for multiple teams in IPL, has scored 3077 runs in 141 matches with an average of 35.77 and strike rate of 138.60 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Mohit Sharma
It's highly likely that the Gujarat Titans (GT) will target veteran India pacer Mohit Sharma at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, especially as a cost-effective Indian pace option for depth. Mohit, the death-over specialist, had a phenomenal 2023 season with GT, taking 27 wickets in 14 matches, which was crucial to their success and he can be a good option for the Gujarat-based franchise without high cost. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mohit Sharma's Record In IPL
Veteran India pacer Mohit Sharma, who has played for many franchises in the IPL, has picked 134 wickets in 120 matches so far. (pic credit: IANS)
3. Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, who is known for his explosive batting and handy off-spin, has been released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, scheduled for December 16, 2025 in Abu Dhabi. And, Maxwell fits GT's need perfectly as a high-impact No. 5 or 6 batter who can accelerate with the bat and bowl useful overs at crucial stages of the match. His potential for power-hitting and off-spin remains a highly desirable asset for teams in IPL. (Pic credit: IANS)
Glenn Maxwell's IPL Record
Glenn Maxwell, the explosive all-rounder has played for multiple IPL franchises. He has scored 2,819 runs with a strike rate of 155.14 and taken 41 wickets in 141 matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Spencer Johnson
After releasing South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Gujarat Titans need an overseas pacer for the upcoming season. Australian pacer Spencer Johnson will be a good overseas pace option for Gujarat Titans at a reasonable price. Spencer, who has been part of GT in the past, will add variety to powerplay and death bowling of the franchise. (Pic credit: Spencer Johnson Instagram)
Spencer Johnson's IPL Record
Spencer Johnson, the Australian left-arm fast bowler, who made his debut in IPL 2024 with Gujarat Titans, has picked 5 wickets in 9 matches in the cash-rich league so far. (Pic credit: KKR)
Trending Photos