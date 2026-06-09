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NewsPhotos4 players KKR might release after finishing 7th in IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Matheesha Pathirana and...
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4 players KKR might release after finishing 7th in IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Matheesha Pathirana and...

After a disappointing 7th-place finish in IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are poised for another squad rebuild for the next season. KKR, the three-time IPL champions, have struggled for consistency under the leadership of captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Abhishek Nayar; batting inconsistencies, injury concerns in the pace attack and underwhelming overseas contributions have affected their campaign. Ahead of the next IPL season, KKR may look to offload high-salary or underperforming players to free up purse space, boost the auction purse and refresh the roster. 

Here are 4 players Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might release after finishing 7th in the IPL 2026 season:    

Updated:Jun 09, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
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1. Ajinkya Rahane

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1. Ajinkya Rahane

Despite leading the side as captain under coach Abhishek Nayar, Ajinkya Rahane's individual performance in IPL 2026 didn't completely spark the KKR top order into a dominant force. He scored 335 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of just 135.08, often struggling to accelerate in the powerplay, something which is required in modern T20 game. For the next IPL season, KKR may look to overhaul their leadership group and invest in a more aggressive, dynamic top-order anchor to shift their batting template for upcoming seasons. (Pic credit: IANS)  

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Ajinkya Rahane's IPL Record

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Ajinkya Rahane's IPL Record

In his 212-match IPL career, Ajinkya Rahane has represented different teams and has scored 5,367 runs at an average of 30.15 and a strike rate of 125.60, featuring 35 half-centuries and a highest score of 105 not out.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

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2. Vaibhav Arora

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2. Vaibhav Arora

Vaibhav Arora has been a key swing bowler for KKR, often tasked with extracting early movement with the new ball. However, he found himself slipping down the pecking order during the IPL 2026 season. Arora began the IPL 2026 season as a key pace bowler but quickly lost his place in the XI. He picked up 11 wickets but leaked runs heavily (economy around 10.26), looking out of depth in several outings. By the latter stages, he was frequently benched. With younger or more consistent pacers available (and potential returns like Harshit Rana), KKR might send Arora back into the auction pool. (Pic credit: IANS)  

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Vaibhav Arora's IPL Record

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Vaibhav Arora's IPL Record

In his IPL career, Indian fast-medium bowler Vaibhav Arora has taken 47 wickets in 43 matches at an average of 29.91 and an economy rate of 9.74, with his best bowling figures being 3/27 representing Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.  (Pic credit: IANS)  

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3. Matheesha Pathirana

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3. Matheesha Pathirana

KKR made a massive investment in the Sri Lankan death-over specialist, acquiring him for a hefty Rs 18 crore at the 2026 auction. However, injuries ruined his season. He played just one match, bowling only eight deliveries before a hamstring injury sidelined him. Notably, Pathirana joined late due to prior fitness issues and offered almost no return on the hefty contract. With KKR finishing in the bottom half of the table, management might contemplate releasing Pathirana to reclaim 18 crores into their purse, giving them immense flexibility to build a deeper, more well-rounded bowling unit. (Pic credit: KKR)  

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Matheesha Pathirana's IPL Record

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Matheesha Pathirana's IPL Record

In his IPL career spanning 33 matches across stints with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, Matheesha Pathirana has taken 47 wickets at an economy rate of 8.66, with his personal best bowling figures being 4/28. (Pic credit: IANS/KKR)  

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4. Ramandeep Singh

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4. Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh’s utility as a lower-order power hitter and handy medium-pacer made him an attractive asset for KKKR. However, he had limited impact during IPL 2026 season, appearing in 8 matches and scoring 82 runs with a poor strike rate of 120.58. In a high-stakes T20 setup, his utility didn't justify retention amid the need for more dynamic all-rounders. To optimize their squad dynamics, KKR might release Ramandeep to look for specialized finishers or high-caliber all-rounders. (Pic credit: IANS) 

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Ramandeep Singh's IPL Record

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Ramandeep Singh's IPL Record

In his IPL career playing for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, Ramandeep Singh has scored 299 runs in 39 matches at a strike rate of 145.85, while also picking up 7 wickets with a best bowling figure of 3/20. (Pic credit: IANS)  

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KKRKolkata Knight RidersKKR IPL 2026 players released listAjinkya RahaneKKR IPL 2026 Ajinkya Rahane Matheesha Pathirana Vaibhav Arora Ramandeep Singh
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