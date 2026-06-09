4 players KKR might release after finishing 7th in IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Matheesha Pathirana and...

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Vaibhav Arora has been a key swing bowler for KKR, often tasked with extracting early movement with the new ball. However, he found himself slipping down the pecking order during the IPL 2026 season. Arora began the IPL 2026 season as a key pace bowler but quickly lost his place in the XI. He picked up 11 wickets but leaked runs heavily (economy around 10.26), looking out of depth in several outings. By the latter stages, he was frequently benched. With younger or more consistent pacers available (and potential returns like Harshit Rana), KKR might send Arora back into the auction pool. (Pic credit: IANS)