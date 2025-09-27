Advertisement
4 Players KKR Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock And...
4 Players KKR Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock And...

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, finishing eighth with just five wins in 14 matches and failing to reach the playoffs. After their ordinary performance in IPL 2025, the three-times champions KKR are expected to make strategic realignments before the next season. KKR are likely to release several under-performing players to increase their purse before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers for the next season.

Here's list of players whom KKR might release before IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Sep 27, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
1. Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for a whopping Rs 23.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, Venkatesh failed to deliver for KKR, scoring just 142 runs in 11 matches at a low average 20.28 during the IPL 2025 season. Given his hefty price tag and ordinary performance, KKR might consider releasing Venkatesh before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some other match-winners. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Venkatesh Iyer's IPL Record

Venkatesh Iyer, who made his name with his hard-hitting batting and useful bowling, has scored 1468 runs in 62 matches at the strike rate of 137.32 with the help of 12 half-centuries and one century in his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: IANS)  

2. Anrich Nortje

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked South African pacer Anrich Nortje for Rs 6.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. However, Nortje, who is known for his pace, played two matches for KKR in the IPL 2025 season due to injury issues. Due to Nortje's recurring injury concerns and poor performance, KKR might consider releasing Nortje before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some other impactful fast bowler. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Anrich Nortje's IPL Record

Anrich Nortje, who gained the reputation as one of the fastest bowlers in the IPL, has picked 61 wickets in 48 matches in the cash-rich league so far. (Pic credit: KKR_Xtra)

 

3. Quinton de Kock

South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 3.6 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, De Kock couldn't perform up to the expectations during the IPL 2025 season, scoring 152 runs in 8 matches. With other wicketkeeping options likely available in the IPL 2026 auction, KKR could look to free up an overseas slot and funds by releasing De Kock. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Quinton de Kock's IPL Record

Quinton de Kock, who has won multiple IPL titles with Mumbai Indians, has scored 3309 runs in 115 matches with the help of 2 centuries and 24 fifties so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

4. Spencer Johnson

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Australia pacer Spencer Johnson for Rs 2.80 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, Johnson's performance was disappointing during the IPL 2025 season as he picked just one wicket in four matches. (Pic credit: Spencer Johnson Instagram)

 

Spencer Johnson's IPL Record

Spencer Johnson, the Australian left-arm fast bowler, who made his debut in IPL 2024 with Gujarat Titans, has picked 5 wickets in 9 matches in the cash-rich league so far. (Pic credit: KKR)

 

