4 Players KKR Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana And...
After a disappointing 8th-place finish in IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have undergone a major squad overhaul and released high-profile underperformers like Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, and Anrich Nortje to enter the 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi with the league's largest purse of Rs 64.3 crore and 13 slots to fill.
KKR's retained core featuring Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi - provides a strong spin and middle-order base, but gaps remain in opening batting, wicketkeeping, all-round depth, and pace bowling.
Here are four high-profile players KKR might actively target at the IPL 2026 auction:
1. Cameron Green
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to be one of the hottest and most expensive properties at the upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction. Green, who offers the rare combination of explosive, right-hand batting, genuine fast-medium pace bowling, and brilliant fielding, will definitely be in KKR's radar during the IPL 2026 auction. A genuine all-rounder like Green can prove much-needed balance to KKR in both batting and bowling departments during the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: RCB)
Cameron Green's IPL Record
Cameron Green, who has played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has scored 707 runs in 29 matches at an average of 41.58 and a strike rate of 153.69 so far. He has taken 16 wickets as well. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Tim Seifert
Tim Seifert, the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, has been identified as a potential target for KKR for the wicketkeeper-batter slot at the upcoming IPL 2025 auction. After releasing players like Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, KKR desperately need an overseas opener/wicketkeeper and Seifert will be a great option for them.
Notably, Seifert has also played for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) sister franchise of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past. (Pic credit: IANS)
Tim Seifert's IPL Record
Tim Seifert has been part of multiple IPL teams in the past. However, he has played only three matches in which he scored a total of 26 runs at an average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 113.04, with his highest score being 21 and achieving no fifties or hundreds so far. (Pic credit: RCB/DC)
3. Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana, the young Sri Lankan pacer known for his slingy action and death-over yorkers, has been a key part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since IPL 2023. However, recurring injuries and a dip in form during IPL 2025 led CSK to release him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Notably, KKR, the 2024 IPL champions, are undergoing their own overhaul after a disappointing 2025 season (finishing 8th) and they have released overseas fast bowlers like Anrich Nortje and Spencer Johnson. Pathirana, with his unique sling-shot action and deadly yorkers, fills a crucial gap for a frontline overseas death-overs specialist that KKR is currently missing. (Pic credit: IANS)
Matheesha Pathirana's IPL Record
Matheesha Pathirana's IPL career, primarily for Chennai Super Kings, spans 32 matches where he has taken 47 wickets at an average of 21.62 and an overall economy rate of 8.68. He was a key contributor in CSK's title win in 2023, where he took 19 wickets in 12 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Jonny Bairstow
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has a major gap in their squad after releasing their previous wicketkeeper-openers, Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. As a result, a wicketkeeper who can also open the batting is a top priority for KKR in the upcoming auction. Notably, England's Jonny Bairstow is an explosive opening batter and a wicketkeeper, which perfectly fits the primary void in the KKR squad. (Pic credit: IANS)
Jonny Bairstow's IPL Record
England batter Jonny Bairstow has had a strong IPL career. He has scored 1,674 runs in 52 innings at an impressive average of 34.87 and a strike rate of 146.07, including two centuries and nine half-centuries, with his highest score being 114. (Pic credit: IANS)
