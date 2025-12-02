4 Players KKR Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana And...

photoDetails

After a disappointing 8th-place finish in IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have undergone a major squad overhaul and released high-profile underperformers like Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock, and Anrich Nortje to enter the 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi with the league's largest purse of Rs 64.3 crore and 13 slots to fill.

KKR's retained core featuring Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi - provides a strong spin and middle-order base, but gaps remain in opening batting, wicketkeeping, all-round depth, and pace bowling.

Here are four high-profile players KKR might actively target at the IPL 2026 auction: