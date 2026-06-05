4 players LSG might release after finishing 10th in IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran and...
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) endured their worst-ever IPL campaign in 2026, finishing at the 10th spot with just 4 wins from 14 matches. After back-to-back poor seasons following playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023, the Lucknow-based franchise is expected to undergo a major squad overhaul ahead of the next season.
With Rishabh Pant stepping down as captain and the team struggling across batting and bowling departments, LSG management will likely prioritize releasing high-salaried or underperforming players to free up purse space and rebuild balance.
Here are 4 players Lucknow Super Giants might release after the IPL 2026 season:
1. Rishabh Pant
Star India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was acquired for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore in the previous auction and handed the Lucknow Super Giants captaincy, but the move hasn't paid off. In IPL 2026, Pant scored around 312 runs in 14 matches at an average of 28.36 and strike rate of 138.05, with limited impact as a leader. His batting form has been inconsistent, and questions over his ideal role (opener, middle-order anchor, or finisher) persist. Combined with LSG's overall batting collapse - often ranked near the bottom in several metrics - releasing Pant could allow LSG to cut costs dramatically and explore fresher leadership options, even if they try to buy him back cheaper. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rishabh Pant's IPL Record
In his IPL career spanning 139 matches , Rishabh Pant has scored 3,865 runs at an average of 33.60 and an explosive strike rate of 146.79, featuring 20 half-centuries and 2 centuries - including his career-best individual score of 128 not out. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Avesh Khan
Once one of LSG's prized pace assets, fast bowler Avesh Khan, who was picked by LSG for 9.75 crore during the auction, has failed to deliver consistently. In IPL 2026 season, Avesh took just 6 wickets in 7 matches at a poor average of 45.50 and an economy rate of 11.06. With stronger options like Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and emerging talents such as Prince Yadav performing better, Avesh's lack of impact in powerplay, middle overs, or death overs makes him expendable. Releasing him would help LGS boost auction purse and streamline the bowling attack. (Pic credit: IANS)
Avesh Khan's IPL Record
In his overall IPL career, right-arm fast bowler Avesh Khan has played 83 matches and taken 93 wickets at an average of 29.39, highlighted by his career-best bowling figures of 4/24 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Nicholas Pooran
Attacking left-handed batter Nicholas Pooran had a highly challenging IPL 2026 season with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After being retained for a massive Rs 21 crore ahead of the season following a spectacular 2025 campaign (where he smashed 524 runs), Pooran suffered a significant drop in form and tempo. His overall numbers (234 runs in 14 matches) during IPL 2026 reflected a stark dip from his usual high-impact standards. At Rs 21 cr, his cost-per-run was terrible. By releasing Nicholas Pooran, LSG could free up massive purse money for the 2027 auction to rebuild around younger or in-form players. (Pic credit: IANS)
Nicholas Pooran's IPL Record
Across his 104-match IPL career, Nicholas Pooran has scored 2,527 runs at an average of 31.58 and an explosive strike rate of 164.09, featuring 15 half-centuries. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Mayank Yadav
Mayank Yadav, the express pacer burst onto the scene with early promise but has been plagued by inconsistency and injury concerns. In IPL 2026, even when fit, Mayank featured sparingly and leaked runs heavily (no wicket in 4 matches with an economy rate of 11.37). LSG's pace depth (Shami, Mohsin, Prince Yadav, others) leaves little room for Mayank's high-risk profile. The Lucknow-based franchise might release him and target reacquiring at a lower value if desired, focusing instead on reliable performers. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Mayank Yadav's IPL Record
In his IPL career playing for the Lucknow Super Giants, pace sensation Mayank Yadav has taken 9 wickets in 10 matches with a best bowling figure of 3/14 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while also famously clocking the 2024 season's fastest delivery at 156.7 km/h. (Pic credit: IANS)
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