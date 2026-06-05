4 players LSG might release after finishing 10th in IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran and...

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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) endured their worst-ever IPL campaign in 2026, finishing at the 10th spot with just 4 wins from 14 matches. After back-to-back poor seasons following playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023, the Lucknow-based franchise is expected to undergo a major squad overhaul ahead of the next season.



With Rishabh Pant stepping down as captain and the team struggling across batting and bowling departments, LSG management will likely prioritize releasing high-salaried or underperforming players to free up purse space and rebuild balance.

Here are 4 players Lucknow Super Giants might release after the IPL 2026 season: