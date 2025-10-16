4 Players LSG Might Release To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep And...

photoDetails

english

Rishabh Pant was picked by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping amount of Rs 27 crore in the 2025 IPL auction. However, Pant failed to live up to the expectations in the IPL 2025 season, scoring just 269 runs in 14 matches in his first stint as LSG captain.

Despite his underwhelming performance, LSG are likely to persist with star India wicket-keeper Pant for IPL 2026 season. However, LSG are expected to make strategic realignments before the next season. The Lucknow-based franchise might consider releasing some under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.

Here's list of players whom LSG might release to increase IPL 2026 auction purse: