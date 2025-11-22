4 Players LSG Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Matheesha Pathirana And...
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi with Rs 22.95 crore in their purse and six slots to fill including four overseas. After a seventh-place finish in IPL 2025, LSG have retained a strong core around captain Rishabh Pant, including Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and new trade-ins like Mohammed Shami.
Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, LSG's key gaps include a middle-order finisher after David Miller's release, an overseas pacer, a frontline Indian spinner after Ravi Bishnoi's exit, and all-rounder depth. Their strategy will focus on versatile, high-impact players to build a title-contending squad under coach Justin Langer.
Here are four players LSG might actively target at IPL 2026 auction:
1. Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder, is a high-impact player who can instantly fill the middle-order power-hitting gap left by David Miller, who has been released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Maxwell fits LSG's needs perfectly as a high-impact No. 6 batter who can accelerate with the bat and bowl useful overs at crucial stages of the match. His potential for power-hitting and off-spin remains a highly desirable asset for teams in IPL. (Pic credit: IANS)
Glenn Maxwell's IPL Record
Glenn Maxwell, the explosive all-rounder has played for multiple IPL franchises. He has scored 2,819 runs with a strike rate of 155.14 and taken 41 wickets in 141 matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Rahul Chahar
After releasing India spinner Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a clear need for a quality, experienced leg-spinner. Rahul Chahar, who has played for many franchises, is a proven performer in the IPL who can take wickets in the middle overs and maintain a good economy rate, making him the prime candidate to replace Bishnoi at LSG for the 2026 season. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Rahul Chahar's IPL Record
India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who has played for multiple franchises, has picked 75 wickets in 79 IPL matches with an economy of 7.72 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
3. Matheesha Pathirana
Despite trading in Mohammed Shami and retaining Mayank Yadav, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) desperately need a death-overs specialist ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Matheesha Pathirana's unique sling-action and pinpoint yorkers make him one of the best death bowlers in the world. The young Sri Lankan pacer would provide LSG with an elite overseas pace option for the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Matheesha Pathirana's IPL Record
Matheesha Pathirana's IPL career, primarily for Chennai Super Kings, spans 32 matches where he has taken 47 wickets at an average of 21.62 and an overall economy rate of 8.68. He was a key contributor in CSK's title win in 2023, where he took 19 wickets in 12 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Abhinav Manohar
There's a strong possibility that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will target and potentially secure Abhinav Manohar, a lower-middle-order Indian batter during the IPL 2026 auction. Abhinav's role as a lower-middle-order batter and finisher makes him a good candidate to provide depth and balance to the LSG squad for the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Abhinav Manohar's IPL Record
Abhinav Manohar has played 27 matches in the IPL since his debut in 2022, scoring a total of 292 runs at an average of 15.36 so far. (Pic credit: Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Trending Photos