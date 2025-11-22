4 Players LSG Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Matheesha Pathirana And...

photoDetails

english

2988166

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi with Rs 22.95 crore in their purse and six slots to fill including four overseas. After a seventh-place finish in IPL 2025, LSG have retained a strong core around captain Rishabh Pant, including Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and new trade-ins like Mohammed Shami.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, LSG's key gaps include a middle-order finisher after David Miller's release, an overseas pacer, a frontline Indian spinner after Ravi Bishnoi's exit, and all-rounder depth. Their strategy will focus on versatile, high-impact players to build a title-contending squad under coach Justin Langer.

Here are four players LSG might actively target at IPL 2026 auction: