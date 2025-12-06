4 Players LSG Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Matheesha Pathirana, Venkatesh Iyer And...
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi with Rs 22.95 crore in their purse and six slots to fill including four overseas. After a seventh-place finish in IPL 2025, LSG have retained a strong core around captain Rishabh Pant, including Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and new trade-ins like Mohammed Shami.
Ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, LSG's key gaps include a middle-order finisher after David Miller's release, an overseas pacer, a frontline Indian spinner after Ravi Bishnoi's exit, and all-rounder depth. Their strategy will focus on versatile, high-impact players to build a title-contending squad under coach Justin Langer.
Here are four players LSG might actively target at IPL 2026 auction:
1. Matheesha Pathirana
Despite trading in Mohammed Shami and retaining Mayank Yadav, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) desperately need a death-overs specialist ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Matheesha Pathirana's unique sling-action and pinpoint yorkers make him one of the best death bowlers in the world. The young Sri Lankan pacer would provide LSG with an elite overseas pace option for the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Matheesha Pathirana's IPL Record
Matheesha Pathirana's IPL career, primarily for Chennai Super Kings, spans 32 matches where he has taken 47 wickets at an average of 21.62 and an overall economy rate of 8.68. He was a key contributor in CSK's title win in 2023, where he took 19 wickets in 12 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Rahul Chahar
After releasing India spinner Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a clear need for a quality, experienced leg-spinner. Rahul Chahar, who has played for many franchises, is a proven performer in the IPL who can take wickets in the middle overs and maintain a good economy rate, making him the prime candidate to replace Bishnoi at LSG for the 2026 season. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Rahul Chahar's IPL Record
India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, who has played for multiple franchises, has picked 75 wickets in 79 IPL matches with an economy of 7.72 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
3. Venkatesh Iyer
The release of veteran South Africa batter David Miller has created a void for an experienced, hard-hitting left-handed finisher in the middle order of LSG ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who was released by KKR, can play the dual role of a middle-order power-hitter and a handy medium-pace bowler. His experience and flexibility would be invaluable in replacing the firepower lost by Miller's departure. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Venkatesh Iyer's IPL Record
Venkatesh Iyer, who made his name with his hard-hitting batting and useful bowling, has scored 1468 runs in 62 matches at the strike rate of 137.32 with the help of 12 half-centuries and one century in his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Abhinav Manohar
There's a strong possibility that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will target and potentially secure Abhinav Manohar, a lower-middle-order Indian batter during the IPL 2026 auction. Abhinav's role as a lower-middle-order batter and finisher makes him a good candidate to provide depth and balance to the LSG squad for the IPL 2026 season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Abhinav Manohar's IPL Record
Abhinav Manohar has played 27 matches in the IPL since his debut in 2022, scoring a total of 292 runs at an average of 15.36 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trending Photos