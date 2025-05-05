4 Players Lucknow Super Giants Might Release After IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant, David Miller And...

photoDetails

Rishabh Pant was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping amount of Rs 27 crore in the 2025 IPL auction, making him the most expensive player in league's history. However, the 27-year-old Pant has failed to live up to the expectations in the ongoing season.

Not only Pant, many other players have failed to deliver for LSG, who are currently seventh on the points table with six losses in 11 games. Lucknow-based franchise might consider releasing some players after this season based on their form, salary, etc.

Here's list of players which Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might release after IPL 2025 season: