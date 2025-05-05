Advertisement
4 Players Lucknow Super Giants Might Release After IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant, David Miller And...
4 Players Lucknow Super Giants Might Release After IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant, David Miller And...

Rishabh Pant was signed by the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping amount of Rs 27 crore in the 2025 IPL auction, making him the most expensive player in league's history. However, the 27-year-old Pant has failed to live up to the expectations in the ongoing season. 

Not only Pant, many other players have failed to deliver for LSG, who are currently seventh on the points table with six losses in 11 games. Lucknow-based franchise might consider releasing some players after this season based on their form, salary, etc. 

Here's list of players which Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might release after IPL 2025 season:

Updated:May 05, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
1. Rishabh Pant

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history after he was picked by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping Rs 27 crore during the mega auction in Jeddah. The LSG owner had high hopes from Pant, who was also appointed as the captain of the team.

However, the 27-year-old wicket-keeper batter has failed to deliver for the LSG in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Pant, who has batted in different positions, has scored 128 runs in 11 matches so far with a poor average of 12.80 and strike rate of 99.22. 

Given his hefty salary and low return, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might consider releasing Pant after this season.

Rishabh Pant's IPL Record

Rishabh Pant's IPL Record

Rishabh Pant, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter, has scored 3412 runs in 122 IPL matches so far with an average of 33.13 and strike rate of 146.19.    

2. Akash Deep

2. Akash Deep

India pacer Akash Deep was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 8 crore in IPL 2025 auction in Saudi Arabia. However, he hasn't performed up to the expectations.The right-arm pacer has picked just 3 wickets in 4 matches this season with a poor economy rate of 12.25 and didn't feature in LGS's playing XI in the last few matches. 

Considering his ordinary performance and good salary, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might consider releasing Akash Deep after the IPL 2025 season.

Akash Deep's IPL Record

Akash Deep's IPL Record

Akash Deep, who hails from Bihar and moved to Bengal to pursue cricket, has picked 10 wickets in 12 matches of his IPL career so far.  

3. David Miller

3. David Miller

Veteran South Africa player David Miller was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. He has been given the finisher role in LSG for IPL 2025 but he has flattered to deceive, scoring just 153 runs in 11 matches so far. Given his form, age and salary, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might consider releasing David Miller after the IPL 2025 season.

David Miller's IPL Record

David Miller's IPL Record

David Miller, who has played for multiple teams in IPL, has scored 3077 runs in 141 matches so far with an average of 36.20 and strike rate of 138.60.    

4. Shahbaz Ahamad

4. Shahbaz Ahamad

Shahbaz Ahmed, the versatile all-rounder, was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 2.4 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. However, LSG has played Shahbaz in just one match during the ongoing IPL 2025 so far. As Shahbaz is not fitting into the playing XI of LSG, the franchise might consider releasing him after IPL 2025 season.

Shahbaz Ahamad's IPL Record

Shahbaz Ahamad's IPL Record

Shahbaz Ahamad, a versatile left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, has scored 545 runs in 56 IPL matches so far. He has taken 21 wickets in IPL matches so far.  

8
6
8
5
7
