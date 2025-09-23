4 Players Lucknow Super Giants Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav And...
Star India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was picked by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping amount of Rs 27 crore in the 2025 IPL auction. However, the 27-year-old Pant failed to live up to the expectations in the IPL 2025 season, scoring just 269 runs in 14 matches in his first stint as LSG captain.
Despite his underwhelming performance, LSG are likely to persist with Pant for IPL 2026 season. However, LSG are expected to make strategic realignments before the next season. The Lucknow-based franchise might consider releasing some under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.
Here's list of players Lucknow Super Giants might release before the IPL 2026 auction:
1. Akash Deep
India pacer Akash Deep was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 8 crore in IPL 2025 auction in Saudi Arabia. However, Akash didn't perform up to the expectations, picking just 3 wickets in 6 matches with a poor economy rate of 12.25 during the IPL 2025 season.
Considering his ordinary performance and good salary, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might consider releasing Akash Deep before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some another pacer. (Pic credit: IANS)
Akash Deep's IPL Record
Akash Deep, who produced an impressive performance for India during the last England Test tour, has picked 10 wickets in 14 matches in his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. David Miller
Veteran South Africa player David Miller was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. He was given the finisher role in LSG for IPL 2025 but he flattered to deceive, scoring just 153 runs in 11 matches.
Given his form, age and salary, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might consider releasing David Miller before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some another finisher. (Pic credit: IANS)
David Miller's IPL Record
David Miller, who has played for multiple teams in IPL, has scored 3077 runs in 141 matches with an average of 35.77 and strike rate of 138.60 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Mayank Yadav
Tearaway India pacer Mayank Yadav was retained by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 11 crore before the IPL 2025 season. However, Mayank's performance in the IPL 2025 was severely limited due to injuries. He played only two matches for the LSG and picked two wickets during the season. The young pacer struggled with his consistency and fitness, which reflected in his high economy rate of 12.50.
Given his injury prone nature and high salary, LSG might consider releasing Mayank before the IPL 2026 auction and look for another impactful fast bowler. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mayank Yadav's IPL Record
During his short IPL career, Mayank Yadav has picked 9 wickets in 6 matches with an economy rate of 9.17 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Shahbaz Ahmed
Shahbaz Ahmed, the versatile all-rounder, was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 2.4 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. However, Shahbaz played just three matches during IPL 2025 season and didn't contribute much with bat and ball. Given the lack of trust in Shahbaz's ability, LSG might consider releasing him before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: LSG)
Shahbaz Ahmed's IPL Record
Shahbaz Ahmed, a versatile left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, has scored 545 runs in 58 IPL matches so far. He has taken 22 wickets as well. (Pic credit: IANS)
