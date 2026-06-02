4 players Mumbai Indians might release after finishing 9th in IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult and...

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Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 campaign ended in disappointment; the five-time champions managed just 4 wins from 14 matches to finish 9th on the points table. The dismal show extended MI's title drought and has left the management with no choice but to hit the 'refresh button'. With the desperation to turn things around ahead of the next season, MI are likely to undertake a significant squad reset, freeing up purse space by releasing underperforming players.

Here are 4 players Mumbai Indians might release after the IPL 2026 season: