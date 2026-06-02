4 players Mumbai Indians might release after finishing 9th in IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult and...
Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 campaign ended in disappointment; the five-time champions managed just 4 wins from 14 matches to finish 9th on the points table. The dismal show extended MI's title drought and has left the management with no choice but to hit the 'refresh button'. With the desperation to turn things around ahead of the next season, MI are likely to undertake a significant squad reset, freeing up purse space by releasing underperforming players.
Here are 4 players Mumbai Indians might release after the IPL 2026 season:
1. Hardik Pandya
The biggest talking point in Indian cricket right now is the imminent departure of captain Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians set-up after IPL 2026 season. His high-profile return to MI in 2024 as captain was supposed to usher in a new golden era. Instead, it has backfired spectacularly. Under his leadership, MI finished in the bottom half in both 2024 and 2026, failing to make the playoffs. Reports have emerged that Hardik is 'mentally stressed and completely exhausted' by internal dressing room fractures, and lack of cohesion among senior players. As per reports, Hardik explicitly informed the management mid-season that he wants out. With only 206 runs and 4 wickets in 10 games this season, a mutual parting of ways - or a blockbuster trade to a different franchise - seems inevitable. (Pic credit: IANS)
Hardik Pandya's IPL Record
Over the years, Hardik Pandya has established himself as a premier all-rounder in IPL, scoring 2,955 runs at an healthy strike rate of 146.28 while claiming 82 wickets in 162 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. He also led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in their debut 2022 season under his captaincy. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Robin Minz
Robin Minz, young wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand was bought for a relatively modest Rs 65 lakh during the auction but he failed to seize his opportunities. Minz struggled to make an impact with the bat and couldn't secure a consistent spot in the XI during the IPL 2026 season. In a squad needing firepower from backups, his limited contributions made him expendable. MI may look toward more proven or higher-upside keepers for the next season as they refresh the lower order. (Pic credit: IANS)
Robin Minz's IPL Record
Young wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz has scored 12 runs across 4 IPL matches with a highest score of 5 for the Mumbai Indians. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Trent Boult
Trent Boult, the New Zealand left-arm seamer had a forgettable IPL 2026 season for Mumbai Indians. Boult played only about 5 matches, picking up 2 wickets at a staggering average of 94 and an economy rate of 11.62. His new-ball swing, usually a weapon, was missing, and he failed to provide the early breakthroughs the team desperately needed. Releasing him could allow MI to either re-acquire him at a lower price or invest in fresher pace options. His high salary (12.50 crore) makes him a prime candidate for release in a rebuild. (Pic credit: IANS)
Trent Boult's IPL Record
While representing SRH, DC, RR, KKR and MI, Trent Boult has taken 145 wickets across 125 IPL matches with a best bowling figure of 4/18, holding the prestigious record for the most wickets taken in the opening over of an IPL innings. (Pic credit: IANS)
4. Mayank Markande
India leg-spinner Mayank Markande was brought into the MI squad just ahead of the 2026 season via a pre-season trade from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 30 lakh. The management explicitly brought him in to fill their leg-spin void following Piyush Chawla's retirement. However, Markande played just 3 matches in IPL 2026, didn't pick any wicket and was eventually dropped from the MI playing XI. Given the lack of trust from the MI management, Markande could be released from squad for the next season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Mayank Markande's IPL Record
In his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, leg-spinner Mayank Markande has taken 37 wickets in 40 matches with an economy rate of 9.16, featuring a best bowling performance of 4/15 against the Punjab Kings. (Pic credit: MI/KKR)
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