4 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Robin Minz And...
4 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Robin Minz And...

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) had a notable performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, bouncing back after a disappointing 2024 season where they finished last. However, once again, MI failed to win an IPL title as they lost to Punjab Kings by five wickets in Qualifier 2 of the league.

With an aim to win their sixth IPL title, five-times champions Mumbai Indians might consider releasing some under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction. The auction will allow Mumbai Indians to buy some impactful performers and strengthen their squad before the next IPL season.  

Here's list of players Mumbai Indians might release before the IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
1. Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians picked Deepak Chahar for Rs 9.25 crore in the 2025 mega auction. However, Chahar failed to deliver up to the expectations during the IPL 2025 season. He picked 11 wickets in 14 matches at a high economy of 9.17.

Given his high salary and low return, Mumbai Indians might consider releasing Deepak before the IPL 2026 auction to free up the budget.

Deepak Chahar's IPL Record

Deepak Chahar, who has played a role in the title wins of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the years, has picked 88 wickets in 95 matches with an economy of 8.13 in his IPL career so far.

 

2. Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mumbai Indians (MI) picked Mujeeb-ur-Rahman for Rs 2 crore as a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar, who was ruled out of the IPL 2025 season due to an injury. However, Mujeeb didn't fit in MI’s playing XI and played only one match and conceded 28 off two overs.

Given the mystery element factor, Mumbai Indians might consider retaining Ghazanfar and releasing Mujeeb before the IPL 2026 auction.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's IPL Record

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, who has represented multiple teams, has played 20 IPL matches and has 20 wickets against his name with an economy rate of 8.34 so far.

 

3. Robin Minz

Robin Minz was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 65 lakh in the 2025 mega auction. However, he couldn't do much in limited opportunities, scoring just 6 runs in 2 matches of IPL 2025 season.

Mumbai Indians might consider releasing Minz before the IPL 2026 auction to free up a slot for a more reliable wicket-keeper batter as he appeared unprepared for the IPL level.

4. Reece Topley

England pacer Reece Topley was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 75 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, Topley played only one match in IPL 2025, against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2, where he conceded 40 runs in three overs.

Given the lack of utility and trust, Mumbai Indians might consider releasing Topley before the IPL 2026 auction and target a more consistent overseas pacer to bolster their bowling.

Reece Topley's IPL Record

Reece Topley, who can bowl early in the powerplay and can also bowl lethal yorkers in the slog overs, has played 6 IPL matches and picked 5 wickets so far.

 

