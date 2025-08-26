4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis And...

photoDetails

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a remarkable IPL 2025 season as they reached the final after a decade. However, Punjab Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3, failing short of the title once again.

During their memorable season, some of the PBKS players underperformed and they may not fit the team's long-term strategy. The Punjab-based franchise is likely to release some underperforming players before the IPL 2026 auction in order to free up some purse and strengthen their squad for the next season.

Here's list of players whom PBKS might release before IPL 2026 auction: