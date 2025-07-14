4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell And...

photoDetails

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a remarkable IPL 2025 season as they reached the final after a decade. However, Punjab Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3, failing short of the title once again. During their memorable season, some of the PBKS players underperformed and they may not fit the team's long-term strategy. Based on their ordinary performance, PBKS might consider releasing a few players ahead of the next season and address a few shortcomings during the IPL 2026 auction.

Here's list of players whom PBKS might release before the IPL 2026 auction: