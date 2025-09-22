4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell And...
The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a remarkable IPL 2025 season as they reached the final after a decade. However, Punjab Kings fell short of the ultimate prize as they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad.
During their memorable season, some of the PBKS players underperformed and they may not fit the team's long-term strategy. The Punjab-based franchise is likely to make some tough calls and release some underperforming players before the IPL 2026 auction in order to free up some purse and strengthen their squad for the next season.
Here's list of players whom PBKS might release before IPL 2026 auction:
1. Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs. 4.2 crore during the IPL mega auction. PBKS had high expectations from the star all-rounder but he had a disappointing season. The 36-year-old Maxwell scored only 48 runs and picked 4 wickets in seven matches of the IPL 2025 before getting ruled out of the tournament due to a broken finger.
It's not for the first that Maxwell has disappointed an IPL team with his performance. He has had only a few good seasons in the IPL so far. Given his disappointing performance, PBKS might consider releasing Maxwell to free up funds and buy a more impactful performer during the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Glenn Maxwell's IPL Record
Glenn Maxwell, who has played for multiple IPL franchises, has scored 2819 runs in 141 matches with an average of 23.88 and strike rate of 155.14 so far. He has picked 41 wickets so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Lockie Ferguson
Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand pacer was picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs. 2 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. He performed decently for Punjab Kings with five wickets in four games, before getting ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to a hamstring injury.
More than his performance, Punjab Kings might consider releasing Ferguson due to recurring fitness issues. He has had injury issues in the past as well. So PBKS may look for a more dependable overseas pacer during the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Lockie Ferguson's IPL Record
Lockie Ferguson, who is known for his raw pace, has picked 51 wickets in 49 IPL matches with an average of 30.00 and economy rate of 8.97 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Marcus Stoinis
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 11 crore during the mega auction. However, he couldn't perform upto the expectations, scoring just 160 runs in 13 matches and took only one wicket. Given his hefty price and below par performance, Punjab Kings might consider releasing Stoinis and buy a more effective all-rounder during the IPL 2026 auction.
Marcus Stoinis, who is known for his ability to hit big sixes in the death overs, has scored 2026 runs in 109 IPL matches with an average of 28.13 and strike rate of 144.71 so far. He has picked 44 wickets as well. (Pic credit: IANS)
Marcus Stoinis' IPL Record
4. Aaron Hardie
Aaron Hardie, the Australian allrounder, was picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 1.25 Crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, he didn't play a single game during IPL 2025. With several overseas all-rounders already in the squad, PBKS might consider releasing Hardie before the IPL 2026 auction in order to free up funds and an overseas slot. (Pic credit: Punjab Kings)
