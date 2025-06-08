4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Despite Reaching IPL 2025 Final: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis And...

photoDetails

english

2913070

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a remarkable IPL 2025 season as they reached the final after a decade. After finishing top of the IPL 2025 points table with 19 points, PBKS lost to RCB in Qualifier 1 and then beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to set up the final against RCB.

Punjab Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3, Tuesday, failing short of the title once again.

During their memorable season, some of the PBKS players underperformed and they may not fit the team's long-term strategy. Based on their ordinary performance, PBKS might consider releasing a few players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction and address a few shortcomings.

Here's list of players whom PBKS might release after IPL 2025 season: