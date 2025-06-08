4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Despite Reaching IPL 2025 Final: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis And...
The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a remarkable IPL 2025 season as they reached the final after a decade. After finishing top of the IPL 2025 points table with 19 points, PBKS lost to RCB in Qualifier 1 and then beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to set up the final against RCB.
Punjab Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on June 3, Tuesday, failing short of the title once again.
During their memorable season, some of the PBKS players underperformed and they may not fit the team's long-term strategy. Based on their ordinary performance, PBKS might consider releasing a few players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction and address a few shortcomings.
Here's list of players whom PBKS might release after IPL 2025 season:
1. Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell was signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs. 4.2 crore during the IPL mega auction. PBKS had high expectations from him but he had a disappointing season. The 36-year-old Maxwell scored only 48 runs and picked 4 wickets in seven matches of the IPL 2025 before getting ruled out of the tournament due to a broken finger.
It's not for the first that Maxwell has disappointed an IPL team with his performance. He has had only a few good seasons in the IPL so far. Given his disappointing performance, PBKS might consider releasing Maxwell to free up funds and buy a more impactful performer.
Glenn Maxwell's IPL Record
Glenn Maxwell, who has played for multiple franchises, has scored 2819 runs in 141 IPL matches with an average of 23.88 and strike rate of 155.14 so far. He has picked 41 wickets so far.
2. Marcus Stoinis
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 11 crore during the mega auction. However, he couldn't perform upto the expectations of the team management and PBKS fans, scoring just 160 runs in 13 matches and took only one wicket. Given his hefty price and below par performance, Punjab Kings might consider releasing Stoinis and buy a more effective all-rounder in the auction.
Marcus Stoinis' IPL Record
Marcus Stoinis, who is known for his ability to go big in the death overs, has scored 2026 runs in 109 IPL matches with an average of 28.13 and strike rate of 144.71 so far. He has picked 44 wickets as well.
3. Lockie Ferguson
Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand pacer was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs. 2 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. He performed decently for Punjab Kings with five wickets in four games, before getting ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to a hamstring injury. More than his performance, Punjab Kings might consider releasing Ferguson due to recurring fitness issues. He has had injury issues in the past as well. So PBKS may look for a more dependable overseas pacer in the next auction.
Lockie Ferguson's IPL Record
Lockie Ferguson, who is known for his raw pace, has picked 51 wickets in 49 IPL matches with an average of 30.00 and economy rate of 8.97 so far.
4. Aaron Hardie
Aaron Hardie, the Australian allrounder, was acquired by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 1.25 Crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, he didn't play a single game during IPL 2025.
With several overseas all-rounders already in the squad, PBKS might consider releasing Hardie before the next auction in order to free up funds and an overseas slot.
