4 players Rajasthan Royals might release after finishing fourth in IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Bishnoi and...

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Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished fourth in the IPL 2026 league stage with 9 wins from 14 matches (16 points). The Riyan Parag-led side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator but fell short against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, ending their title aspirations. Standout performers like teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer carried the team, but several high-profile signings underperformed, raising questions about their futures ahead of the next season. With purse management and squad balancing in mind for IPL 2027, RR are expected to release few players who failed to deliver in the 2026 season.

Here are 4 players Rajasthan Royals might release after the IPL 2026 season: