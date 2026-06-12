4 players Rajasthan Royals might release after finishing fourth in IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Bishnoi and...
Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished fourth in the IPL 2026 league stage with 9 wins from 14 matches (16 points). The Riyan Parag-led side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator but fell short against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2, ending their title aspirations. Standout performers like teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer carried the team, but several high-profile signings underperformed, raising questions about their futures ahead of the next season. With purse management and squad balancing in mind for IPL 2027, RR are expected to release few players who failed to deliver in the 2026 season.
Here are 4 players Rajasthan Royals might release after the IPL 2026 season:
1. Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer, the West Indies power-hitter, was retained by Rajasthan Royals for a hefty price tag of Rs 11 crore with high expectations as a middle-order finisher, but his IPL 2026 season was underwhelming. Hetmyer managed just 78 runs across eight matches during IPL 2026 before being dropped from the playing XI. Donovan Ferreira stepped in effectively as a finisher (317 runs at a strike rate of 179.09), exposing Hetmyer's struggles with consistency and strike rate in key situations. Given Hetmyer's hefty salary and the emergence of domestic talents, RR may look to free up funds and overseas slots by moving on from him ahead of the next season. (Pic credit: IANS)
Shimron Hetmyer's IPL Record
In his IPL career spanning 94 matches across stints with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, explosive left-handed finisher Shimron Hetmyer has scored 1,560 runs at an average of 27.36 and a destructive strike rate of 149.28, featuring 5 half-centuries and a highest score of 75. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Adam Milne
Adam Milne, the New Zealand express pacer joined Rajasthan Royals as an overseas pace option but barely featured, playing just one match in IPL 2026 without taking a wicket. With Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger (or similar established pacers) featuring in RR's bowling attack, Milne offered limited value. His age (34) and injury history further reduce the incentive for retention, making him an easy candidate to release ahead of the next IPL season. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)
Adam Milne's IPL Record
In his IPL career spanning 11 matches across multiple franchises like RCB, MI, CSK, and the Rajasthan Royals, New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has taken 7 wickets with best bowling figures of 2/21 and an economy rate of 9.72. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals brought in the star Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 7.20 crore during the auction to bolster their spin attack, and he started brightly with nine wickets in his first four games of IPL 2026. However, his form dipped sharply afterward - just one wicket in the next five appearances - leading to him losing his spot in the XI. With other spin options available and a need to refresh the bowling unit, Bishnoi’s high price tag and inconsistent middle-overs impact make him a candidate for release, despite his past reputation. (Pic credit: IANS)
Ravi Bishnoi's IPL Record
In his IPL career spanning from 2020 to 2026 across stints with the Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals, Ravi Bishnoi has played 86 matches and taken 83 wickets with an economy rate of 8.36 and best bowling figures of 4/41. (Pic credit:IANS)
4. Tushar Deshpande
Acquired for Rs 6.50 crore in the previous cycle, Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande struggled to justify his significant contract, picking up only four wickets in seven matches of the IPL 2026 season. RR's management often preferred domestic options like Brijesh Sharma and Sandeep Sharma in the pace department, limiting Deshpande's opportunities. His lack of impact in death overs and overall economy issues position him as a prime candidate for release as the franchise rebuilds its bowling depth. (Pic credit:IANS)
Tushar Deshpande's IPL Record
In his IPL career spanning 53 matches across stints with Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande has taken 55 wickets at an economy rate of 10.10, highlighted by a career-best bowling performance of 4/27. (Pic credit:IANS)
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