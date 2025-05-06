4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release After IPL 2025: Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer And...

photoDetails

english

2896674

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have already been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race with their star players Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and others failing to deliver at crunch situations of the game. The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma for a combined 79 crore but most of these players have flattered to deceive in IPL 2025 season.

RR, who have won just three matches out of 12 so far, might consider releasing some players after this season based on their form, salary and age.

Here's list of players which Rajasthan Royals might release after IPL 2025 season: