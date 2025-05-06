4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release After IPL 2025: Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer And...

Advertisement
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have already been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race with their star players Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and others failing to deliver at crunch situations of the game. The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals retained Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma for a combined 79 crore but most of these players have flattered to deceive in IPL 2025 season.

RR, who have won just three matches out of 12 so far, might consider releasing some players after this season based on their form, salary and age.

Here's list of players which Rajasthan Royals might release after IPL 2025 season:

Updated:May 06, 2025, 05:41 PM IST
1. Dhruv Jurel

Rajasthan Royals showed massive trust in Dhruv Jurel by retaining him for a whopping Rs 14 crore ahead of the IPL mega auction. However, Dhruv Jurel has failed to deliver up to the expectations in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

The-24-year-old Jurel has scored 249 runs in 12 matches so far, with an average of 31.13 and strike rate of 146.47. He failed to take RR over the victory on multiple occasions in the run chase.

Given his high salary and low return, Rajasthan Royals might consider releasing Jurel after IPL 2025 season. 

Dhruv Jurel's IPL Record

Young India wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel has scored 596 runs in 40 IPL matches so far with an average of 25.91 and strike rate of 149.37.  

2. Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer was retained by Rajasthan Royals for 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Hetmyer, the destructive finisher was a mainstay in the Royals middle-order during the last cycle from 2022 to 2024 but he has failed to finish games for his team this year.

The 28-year-old Hetmyer has scored 216 runs in 12 matches of IPL 2025 so far with an average of 21.60 and strike rate of 146.94.

Considering his ordinary performance and high salary, Rajasthan Royals might release Hetmyer after IPL 2025 season and buy someone new for finisher's role during the next auction.

Shimron Hetmyer's IPL Record

Shimron Hetmyer, who is known for his aggressive batting and finishing abilities, has scored 1460 runs in 84 IPL matches so far with an average of 29.20 and strike rate of 152.24.  

3. Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore during the mega auction. Tushar showed his wicket-taking ability and fighting spirit at CSK in the last few editions but he has failed to deliver for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Tushar has picked 6 wickets in 8 matches of IPL 2025 with an poor economy rate of 11.25 before getting dropped from the Rajasthan Royals playing XI in the last few matches.

Given his ordinary show with the ball, Deshpande might be released by Rajasthan Royals after IPL 2025 season.

Tushar Deshpande's IPL Record

Tushar Deshpande, who emerged as the CSK's highest wicket-taker in their title-winning campaign in 2023, has picked 48 wickets in 44 IPL matches so far.  

4. Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.25 crore during the IPL mega auction. The franchise had high hopes from the Sri Lankan spinner but Hasaranga has failed to deliver up to the expectations. Hasaranga has picked 10 wickets in 9 matches of IPL 2025 so far with an economy rate of 9.14. Given his ordinary performance with the ball, RR might consider releasing Hasaranga after the IPL 2025 season.

Wanindu Hasaranga's IPL Record

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has played for multiple franchises, has picked 45 wickets in 35 IPL matches so far.  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK