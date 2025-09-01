4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release After Parting Ways With Rahul Dravid: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...

photoDetails

Rahul Dravid's stint as head coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently came to an end ahead of IPL 2026 season. Dravid's exit from RR came after a structural review from the franchise, which finished ninth at IPL 2025 with 8 points from 14 matches and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Before the departure of head coach Dravid from Rajasthan Royals, skipper Sanju Samson had also told Rajasthan Royals that he wants to be released ahead of the upcoming auction for IPL 2026 season. So, not only Sanju, the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals might release several under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.

Here's list of players Rajasthan Royals might release before the IPL 2026 auction: