NewsPhotos4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release After Parting Ways With Rahul Dravid: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...
4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release After Parting Ways With Rahul Dravid: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...

Rahul Dravid's stint as head coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently came to an end ahead of IPL 2026 season. Dravid's exit from RR came after a structural review from the franchise, which finished ninth at IPL 2025 with 8 points from 14 matches and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Before the departure of head coach Dravid from Rajasthan Royals, skipper Sanju Samson had also told Rajasthan Royals that he wants to be released ahead of the upcoming auction for IPL 2026 season. So, not only Sanju, the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals might release several under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.

Here's list of players Rajasthan Royals might release before the IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Sep 01, 2025, 11:32 PM IST
1. Sanju Samson

1. Sanju Samson

Captain Sanju Samson's relationship with Rajasthan Royals has not exactly been the way it used to be in the past. Before Rahul Dravid's departure from Rajasthan Royals as head coach, Sanju Samson reportedly had told Rajasthan Royals that he wants to be released ahead of the upcoming auction for IPL 2026 season. Notbaly, Samson informed the RR management of his intention immediately after IPL 2025 ended. Royals haven't given Samson a definitive answer but it's very unlikely that India wicket-keeper batter will stay at the franchise. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Sanju Samson's IPL Record

Sanju Samson's IPL Record

Sanju Samson who has played for both Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) has scored 4704 runs in 177 IPL matches at an average of 30.94 and strike rate of 139.04 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)    

2. Tushar Deshpande

2. Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore during the mega auction. After showing his wicket-taking ability and fighting spirit at CSK in the last few editions, Tushar failed to deliver with the ball for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season. Tushar picked 9 wickets in 10 matches of IPL 2025 with an poor economy rate of 10.62 before getting dropped from the Rajasthan Royals playing XI in the last few matches. Given his ordinary show with the ball, Tushar might be released by Rajasthan Royals before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

 

Tushar Deshpande's IPL Record

Tushar Deshpande's IPL Record

Tushar Deshpande, who emerged as the CSK's highest wicket-taker in their title-winning campaign in 2023, has picked 51 wickets in 46 IPL matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

3. Shimron Hetmyer

3. Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer, the destructive finisher was retained by Rajasthan Royals for 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. However, Hetmyer failed to finish crucial games for RR during the IPL 2025 season.

The 28-year-old Hetmyer scored 239 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 with an average of 21.72 and strike rate of 145.73. Considering his ordinary performance and high salary, Rajasthan Royals might consider releasing Hetmyer to buy someone new for the finisher's role during the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)

Shimron Hetmyer's IPL Record

Shimron Hetmyer's IPL Record

Shimron Hetmyer, who is known for his aggressive batting and finishing abilities, has scored 1482 runs in 86 IPL matches with an average of 29.05 and strike rate of 151.84 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

4. Wanindu Hasaranga

4. Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.25 crore during the IPL mega auction. The franchise had high hopes from the Sri Lankan spinner but he failed to deliver up to the expectations. Hasaranga picked 11 wickets in 11 matches of IPL 2025 with an economy rate of 9.04. Given his ordinary performance with the ball, RR might consider releasing Hasaranga before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

Wanindu Hasaranga's IPL Record

Wanindu Hasaranga's IPL Record

Wanindu Hasaranga, who is a popular choice in global franchise leagues, has picked 46 wickets in 37 matches with an economy rate of 8.41 during his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: IANS) 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK