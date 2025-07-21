4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer And...

photoDetails

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a challenging IPL 2025 season as they finished ninth with 8 points from 14 matches and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals retained their star players Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma but they flattered to deceive in IPL 2025 season.

After their disappointing performance in the 2025 season, Rajasthan Royals are likely to release several under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.

Here's list of players Rajasthan Royals might release before the IPL 2026 auction: