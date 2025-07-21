4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer And...
Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a challenging IPL 2025 season as they finished ninth with 8 points from 14 matches and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals retained their star players Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Sandeep Sharma but they flattered to deceive in IPL 2025 season.
After their disappointing performance in the 2025 season, Rajasthan Royals are likely to release several under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.
Here's list of players Rajasthan Royals might release before the IPL 2026 auction:
1. Dhruv Jurel
Rajasthan Royals showed massive trust in Dhruv Jurel by retaining him for a whopping Rs 14 crore ahead of the IPL mega auction. However, Dhruv Jurel failed to deliver up to the expectations during the IPL 2025 season. The-24-year-old Jurel scored 333 runs in 14 matches, with an average of 37.00 and strike rate of 156.33 during the IPL 2025 season. He failed to take RR over the victory on multiple occasions in the run chase during the season. Given his high salary and low return, Rajasthan Royals might consider releasing Jurel before the IPL 2026 auction.
Dhruv Jurel's IPL Record
Young India wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel has scored 680 runs in 42 IPL matches with an average of 28.33 and strike rate of 153.84 so far.
2. Tushar Deshpande
Tushar Deshpande was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore during the mega auction. After showing his wicket-taking ability and fighting spirit at CSK in the last few editions, Tushar failed to deliver for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season. Tushar has picked 9 wickets in 10 matches of IPL 2025 with an poor economy rate of 10.62 before getting dropped from the Rajasthan Royals playing XI in the last few matches. Given his ordinary show with the ball, Deshpande might be released by Rajasthan Royals before the IPL 2026 auction.
Tushar Deshpande's IPL Record
Tushar Deshpande, who emerged as the CSK's highest wicket-taker in their title-winning campaign in 2023, has picked 51 wickets in 46 IPL matches so far.
3. Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer, the destructive finisher who was a mainstay in the Royals middle-order during the last cycle from 2022 to 2024, was retained by Rajasthan Royals for 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 season. However, Hetmyer failed to finish games for RR during the IPL 2025 season.
The 28-year-old Hetmyer scored 239 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 with an average of 21.72 and strike rate of 145.73. Considering his ordinary performance and high salary, Rajasthan Royals might consider releasing Hetmyer to buy someone new for the finisher's role during the IPL 2026 auction.
Shimron Hetmyer's IPL Record
Shimron Hetmyer, who is known for his aggressive batting and finishing abilities, has scored 1482 runs in 86 IPL matches with an average of 29.05 and strike rate of 151.84 so far.
4. Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.25 crore during the IPL mega auction. The franchise had high hopes from the Sri Lankan spinner but he failed to deliver up to the expectations. Hasaranga picked 11 wickets in 11 matches of IPL 2025 with an economy rate of 9.04. Given his ordinary performance with the ball, RR might consider releasing Hasaranga before the IPL 2026 auction.
Wanindu Hasaranga's IPL Record
Wanindu Hasaranga, who is a popular choice in global franchise leagues, has picked 46 wickets in 37 matches with an economy rate of 8.41 during his IPL career so far.
