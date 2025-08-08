4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...

photoDetails

english

2943407

After a disappointing IPL 2025 season, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) finished ninth with 8 points from 14 matches and failed to qualify for the playoffs, skipper Sanju Samson has decided to part ways with the franchise. Samson has told Rajasthan Royals that he wants to be released ahead of the upcoming auction for IPL 2026.

Not only Sanju, the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are likely to release several under-performing players before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers.

Here's list of players Rajasthan Royals might release before the IPL 2026 auction: