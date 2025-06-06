Advertisement
4 Players RCB Might Release Despite Winning IPL 2025 Title: Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal And...

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3, ending their 17-year wait for the coveted trophy. Despite their win, RCB are likely to release a few players ahead of the next season in order to be more competitive and defend their IPL title.

Here's list of players whom RCB might release after IPL 2025 season:

Updated:Jun 06, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
1. Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs. 8.75 crore during the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. However, he didn't perform up to the expectations for RCB in the IPL 2025 season, scoring only 112 runs in 10 matches with an ordinary average of 16.00 and picked just two wickets. Livingstone was dropped from RCB's playing XI in the middle of the tournament and was later recalled in place of injured Tim David during the knockouts. Given his ordinary performance during IPL 2025 season, RCB might consider releasing Livingstone and buy a more impactful all-rounder ahead of the next season.  

Liam Livingstone's IPL Record

Liam Livingstone, who is known for his six hitting ability, has scored 1051 runs in 49 IPL matches with an average of 26.27 and strike rate of 158.76 so far. He has picked 13 wickets. 

2. Mayank Agarwal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed Mayank Agarwal as an injury replacement for Devdutt Padikkal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Padikkal was in fine form before being ruled out of the tournament, scoring 247 runs in 10 matches with the help of two half-centuries.

Mayank, who is an IPL veteran, played just 4 four matches for RCB in IPL 2025 season, scoring 94 runs with an average of 31.66 and strike rate of 148.43. However, with Padikkal’s return expected next season, RCB might consider releasing Mayank in order to free up funds ahead of the next season.

Mayank Agarwal's IPL Record

Mayank Agarwal, who has played for multiple franchises, has scored 2756 runs in 131 IPL matches with an average of 22.96 and strike rate of 133.52 so far.

 

2. Rasikh Salam Dar

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Rasikh Salam was picked up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Rs 6 crores during the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. However, Rasikh played just 2 matches for RCB during the IPL 2025 season.In the presence of pacers like Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal and others, it was very difficult for Rasikh to cement a place in the RCB playing XI.

Given his high salary and less utility, RCB might consider releasing Rasikh in order to free up funds and pick another pacer ahead of the next season.

Rasikh Salam Dar's Record In IPL

In his very short IPL career, young pacer Rasikh Salam Dar has played for four franchises. He has picked 10 wickets in 13 IPL matches with an average of 40.90 and economy rate of 10.62 so far.  

4. Lungi Ngidi

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi was acquired by RCB for IPL 2025 at his base price of Rs 1 crore during the mega auction. Ngidi played just two matches for RCB in IPL 2025 in absence of injured Josh Hazlewood and picked four wickets at an economy rate of 10.12.

Given the lack of confidence from RCB management, Ngidi might be released by the franchise ahead of the next season.

Lungi Ngidi's IPL Record

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was part of the CSK's 2018 title-winning campaign, has picked 29 wickets in 16 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.53 so far.

 

