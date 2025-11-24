4 Players RCB Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Akash Madhwal And...

Advertisement
After winning their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the 2026 mini-auction with a settled core of 17 retained players, including stars like Virat Kohli, captain Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others.

With Rs 16.4 crore left in their purse and eight slots to fill (including two overseas), RCB's strategy is likely to revolve around bringing reinforcements in middle-order batting depth, foreign and Indian pace options - avoiding a full overhaul to preserve their title-winning balance.

Here are four players RCB might strategically target at the IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Nov 24, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
1. Venkatesh Iyer

1/8
1. Venkatesh Iyer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look for an Indian middle-order batter who can play a stabilizing as well as attacking role after releasing England all-rounder Liam Livingstone ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Venkatesh Iyer, if available at a good price, offers left-handed balance to RCB and could solve their No. 3 or No. 4 conundrum during the IPL 2026 auction. Notably, RCB went till Rs 23.50 crore for Venkatesh during the IPL 2025 mega-auction before Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) eventually got him for 23.75 crore. (Pic credit: IANS)

Venkatesh Iyer's IPL Record

2/8
Venkatesh Iyer's IPL Record

Venkatesh Iyer, who made his name with his hard-hitting batting and useful bowling, has scored 1468 runs in 62 matches at the strike rate of 137.32 with the help of 12 half-centuries and one century in his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: IANS)  

2. Gerald Coetzee

3/8
2. Gerald Coetzee

After releasing of South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru need an overseas fast bowling back-up for Josh Hazlewood, especially with his workload likely to be stretched if he features in the rest of Ashes matches and upcoming T20 World Cup. Gerald Coetzee, a young, high-pace option can be a value-driven pick for RCB to manage their limited overseas slots and budget during the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: Gujarat Titans)

 

Gerald Coetzee's IPL Record

4/8
Gerald Coetzee's IPL Record

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee, who has played for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, has taken 15 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/34 in 14 IPL matches. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)  

3. Akash Madhwal

5/8
3. Akash Madhwal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained Indian left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for the IPL 2026 season. His retention has been a point of significant discussion and controversy, as he is facing serious criminal allegations and legal proceedings. Dayal has not played any cricket since the IPL 2025 final due to legal issues and RCB may need a back-up for him.

Akash Madhwal, a proven performer in IPL has been released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and he can be a potential target for RCB to address their Indian pace bowling needs. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)

Akash Madhwal's IPL Record

6/8
Akash Madhwal's IPL Record

Akash Madhwal, who has played for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, has picked 23 wickets in 17 IPL matches with an economy rate of 10.05 so far. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)

 

4. Mahipal Lomror

7/8
4. Mahipal Lomror

A cost-effective left-hander with handy leg-spin, Mahipal Lomror addresses RCB's need for domestic middle order batter. His IPL experience and ability to stabilize or accelerate in the middle order fit the franchise's youth-experience blend, especially as a backup to Devdutt Padikkal. (Pic credit: RCB)  

Mahipal Lomror's IPL Record

8/8
Mahipal Lomror's IPL Record

Mahipal Lomror, a left-handed all-rounder, who has been part of many IPL franchises, has played in 40 IPL matches, scoring 527 runs, including one fifty with a highest score of 54 not out and taking 1 wicket with best bowling figures of 1/22. (Pic credit: RCB)

 

