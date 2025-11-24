4 Players RCB Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Akash Madhwal And...

photoDetails

After winning their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the 2026 mini-auction with a settled core of 17 retained players, including stars like Virat Kohli, captain Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others.

With Rs 16.4 crore left in their purse and eight slots to fill (including two overseas), RCB's strategy is likely to revolve around bringing reinforcements in middle-order batting depth, foreign and Indian pace options - avoiding a full overhaul to preserve their title-winning balance.

Here are four players RCB might strategically target at the IPL 2026 auction: