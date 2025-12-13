4 Players RCB Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Mustafizur Rahman And...

7 / 8

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained Indian left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for the IPL 2026 season. His retention has been a point of significant discussion and controversy, as he is facing serious criminal allegations and legal proceedings. Dayal has not played any cricket since the IPL 2025 final due to legal issues and RCB may need a back-up for him. Akash Madhwal, a proven performer in IPL has been released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and he can be a potential target for RCB to address their Indian pace bowling needs. (Pic credit: IANS)