NewsPhotos4 Players RCB Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Mustafizur Rahman And...
4 Players RCB Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Mustafizur Rahman And...

After winning their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the 2026 mini-auction with a settled core of 17 retained players, including stars like Virat Kohli, captain Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others.

With Rs 16.4 crore left in their purse and eight slots to fill (including two overseas), RCB's strategy is likely to revolve around bringing reinforcements in middle-order batting depth, foreign and Indian pace options - avoiding a full overhaul to preserve their title-winning balance.

Here are four players RCB might strategically target at the IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Dec 13, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
1. Venkatesh Iyer

1. Venkatesh Iyer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look for an Indian middle-order batter who can play a stabilizing as well as attacking role after releasing England all-rounder Liam Livingstone ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Venkatesh Iyer, if available at a good price, offers left-handed balance to RCB and could solve their No. 3 or No. 4 conundrum during the IPL 2026 auction. Notably, RCB went till Rs 23.50 crore for Venkatesh during the IPL 2025 mega-auction before Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) eventually got him for 23.75 crore. (Pic credit: IANS)  

Venkatesh Iyer's IPL Record

Venkatesh Iyer's IPL Record

Venkatesh Iyer, who made his name with his hard-hitting batting and useful bowling, has scored 1468 runs in 62 matches at the strike rate of 137.32 with the help of 12 half-centuries and one century in his IPL career so far. (Pic credit: IANS)    

2. Gerald Coetzee

2. Gerald Coetzee

After releasing of South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru need an overseas fast bowling back-up for Josh Hazlewood, especially with his workload likely to be stretched if he features in the rest of Ashes matches and upcoming T20 World Cup. Gerald Coetzee, a young, high-pace option can be a value-driven pick for RCB to manage their limited overseas slots and budget during the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)  

Gerald Coetzee's IPL Record

Gerald Coetzee's IPL Record

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee, who has played for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, has taken 15 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/34 in 14 IPL matches. (Pic credit: Mumbai Indians)  

3. Mustafizur Rahman

3. Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladeshi left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman could be a key target for RCB at the IPL 2026 auction, primarily to address a long-standing weakness. Rahman is considered a proven death-overs specialist due to his left-arm angle and deceptive variations, especially his cutter and slower balls. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)  

Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Record

Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Record

Mustafizur Rahman, the veteran Bangladesh left-arm pacer has played 60 IPL matches so far, taking 65 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/29. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)  

4. Akash Madhwal

4. Akash Madhwal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained Indian left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for the IPL 2026 season. His retention has been a point of significant discussion and controversy, as he is facing serious criminal allegations and legal proceedings. Dayal has not played any cricket since the IPL 2025 final due to legal issues and RCB may need a back-up for him. Akash Madhwal, a proven performer in IPL has been released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and he can be a potential target for RCB to address their Indian pace bowling needs. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Akash Madhwal's IPL Record

Akash Madhwal's IPL Record

Akash Madhwal, who has played for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, has picked 23 wickets in 17 IPL matches with an economy rate of 10.05 so far. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)  

