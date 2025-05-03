Advertisement
NewsPhotos4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release After IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release After IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) played an exciting brand of cricket during IPL 2024 and finished as the runners-up after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final. However, they have flattered to deceive in IPL 2025, with their star players Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami failing to deliver at crunch situations of the game.

SRH, who are on the brink of the elimination from IPL 2025, having won just three matches out of 10 so far, might consider releasing some players after this season based on their form, salary and age.

Here's list of players which Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might release after IPL 2025 season:

Updated:May 03, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
1. Ishan Kishan

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. massive 11.40 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, Ishan has failed to perform up to the expectations in the ongoing IPL 2025.

The 26-year-old Ishan started his IPL 2025 with a century against Rajasthan Royals. However, he has struggled for big scores after that century, scoring 196 runs in 10 matches of IPL 2025 so far.

Considering his form and salary, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might release Ishan after this season.

Ishan Kishan's IPL Record

Ishan Kishan, a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, has scored 2840 runs in 115 IPL matches so far with an average of 28.12 and strike rate of 136.41.  

2. Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Heinrich Klaasen for a whopping Rs 23 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, Klaasen has been far from his best in IPL 2025 season, scoring 311 in 10 matches so far. Given his massive salary and low returns, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Klaasen after the IPL 2025 season. 

Heinrich Klaasen's IPL Return

Heinrich Klaasen, who is known for his ability to smash bowlers all around the park, has scored 1304 runs in 45 IPL matches so far, with an average of 37.26 and strike rate of 164.65.  

3. Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured Mohammed Shami for a massive Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. However, the veteran Indian pacer has been very ordinary with the ball, picking just 6 wickets in 9 matches with a poor economy rate of 11.23.

Given his salary, fitness and form, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Shami after the IPL 2025 season.

Mohammed Shami's IPL Record

Mohammed Shami, one of India's most prolific pace bowlers, who is known for his immaculate seam position, has picked 133 wickets in 119 IPL matches so far, with an economy rate of 8.63.  

4. Rahul Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad spent Rs 3.20 crore in the mega auction to acquire Rahul Chahar for IPL 2025. However, SRH has not trusted Chahar enough as he has played just one match and bowled just one over in IPL 2025 so far.

Given the current situation, it seems like Sunrisers Hyderabad will release Rahul Chahar after the IPL 2025 season.

Rahul Chahar's IPL Record

India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has picked 75 wickets in 79 IPL matches so far.  

