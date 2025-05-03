4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release After IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...

photoDetails

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) played an exciting brand of cricket during IPL 2024 and finished as the runners-up after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final. However, they have flattered to deceive in IPL 2025, with their star players Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Shami failing to deliver at crunch situations of the game.

SRH, who are on the brink of the elimination from IPL 2025, having won just three matches out of 10 so far, might consider releasing some players after this season based on their form, salary and age.

Here's list of players which Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might release after IPL 2025 season: