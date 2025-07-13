Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931371https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/4-players-sunrisers-hyderabad-might-release-before-ipl-2026-auction-ishan-kishan-mohammed-shami-and-2931371
NewsPhotos4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...
photoDetails

4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) played an exciting brand of cricket during IPL 2024 and finished as the runners-up, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final. However, SRH flattered to deceive in IPL 2025 and finished at the sixth spot as their star players Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami and others failed to deliver up to the expectations.

SRH might consider releasing some underperforming players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction in order to correct their mistakes and strengthen their squad for the next season. By releasing some players, SRH can increase their purse for the IPL 2026 auction.

Here's list of players whom SRH might release before IPL 2026 auction: 

Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Ishan Kishan

1/8
1. Ishan Kishan

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a massive Rs. 11.40 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, Ishan has failed to perform up to the expectations in the IPL 2025 season. The 26-year-old Ishan started his IPL 2025 with a century against Rajasthan Royals. However, he failed to produce big knocks after that century, scoring 354 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 so far. Considering his high salary and low return, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Ishan before the IPL 2026 auction.

Follow Us

Ishan Kishan's IPL Record

2/8
Ishan Kishan's IPL Record

Ishan Kishan, a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, has scored 2998 runs in 119 IPL matches with an average of 29.10 and strike rate of 137.64 so far.  

Follow Us

2. Heinrich Klaasen

3/8
2. Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Heinrich Klaasen for a whopping Rs 23 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, Klaasen wasn't at his best in IPL 2025 season, scoring 487 in 14 matches. Given his massive salary and low returns, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Klaasen before the IPL 2026 auction.  

Follow Us

Heinrich Klaasen's IPL Record

4/8
Heinrich Klaasen's IPL Record

Heinrich Klaasen, who is known for his ability to smash bowlers all around the park, has scored 1480 runs in 49 IPL matches so far, with an average of 40.00 and strike rate of 169.72.    

Follow Us

3. Mohammed Shami

5/8
3. Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Mohammed Shami for a massive Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. However, the veteran Indian pacer was very ordinary with the ball, picking just 6 wickets in 9 matches with a poor economy rate of 11.23 during the IPL 2025 season. Given his salary, fitness and form, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Shami before the IPL 2026 auction.  

Follow Us

Mohammed Shami's IPL Record

6/8
Mohammed Shami's IPL Record

Mohammed Shami, one of India's most prolific pace bowlers, who is known for his immaculate seam position, has picked 133 wickets in 119 IPL matches, with an economy rate of 8.63 so far.  

Follow Us

4. Rahul Chahar

7/8
4. Rahul Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad spent Rs 3.20 crore in the mega auction to acquire Rahul Chahar for IPL 2025. However, SRH didn't trust Chahar enough as he played just one match and bowled one over during the IPL 2025 season. Given the lack of trust and decent salary, it seems like Sunrisers Hyderabad will release Rahul Chahar before the IPL 2026 auction.

 

Follow Us

Rahul Chahar's IPL Record

8/8
Rahul Chahar's IPL Record

India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has picked 75 wickets in 79 IPL matches with an economy of 7.72 so far.    

Follow Us
Sunrisers HyderabadSRHSRH IPL 2025IPLIPL AuctionIPL 2026 AuctionIPL 2026 Auction SRHSRH IPL 2026 AuctionSRH IPL 2026 Auction PurseIshan KishanIshan Kishan SRHIshan Kishan SRH IPL 2025Ishan Kishan IPL AuctionIshan Kishan IPL RecordsMohammed ShamiMohammed Shami IPL RecordsMohammed Shami IPL WicketsMohammed Shami SRHMohammed Shami IPL 2025Heinrich KlaasenHeinrich Klaasen IPL 2025Heinrich Klaasen IPL SalaryHeinrich Klaasen IPL AuctionHeinrich Klaasen IPL RecordsHeinrich Klaasen SRHHeinrich Klaasen sixesRahul ChaharRahul Chahar IPL RecordsRahul Chahar SRHRahul Chahar IPL 2025SRH IPL Auction Strategy
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For July 14- 20: Check Your THEME For This Week
camera icon8
title
Oldest Tree
Meet 'Methuselah': Oldest Living Individual Tree, Over 4500 Years Old, Stands As Testament To Time
camera icon6
title
Dog
Meet Painting Pup: This Labrador Not Only Barks But Also Paints To Raise Funds For Stray Dogs, Earns Rs...
camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Players RCB Might Release To Free Up Purse Before IPL 2026 Auction: Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal And...
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
6 Players With Most Centuries For India In SENA Countries: KL Rahul Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 10th Century
NEWS ON ONE CLICK