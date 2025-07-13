4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...

photoDetails

english

2931350

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) played an exciting brand of cricket during IPL 2024 and finished as the runners-up, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final. However, SRH flattered to deceive in IPL 2025 and finished at the sixth spot as their star players Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami and others failed to deliver up to the expectations.

SRH might consider releasing some underperforming players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction in order to correct their mistakes and strengthen their squad for the next season. By releasing some players, SRH can increase their purse for the IPL 2026 auction.

Here's list of players whom SRH might release before IPL 2026 auction: