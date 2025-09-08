4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) played an exciting brand of cricket during IPL 2024 and finished as the runners-up, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final. However, SRH flattered to deceive in IPL 2025 and finished at the sixth spot as their star players Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami and others failed to deliver up to the expectations.
With an aim to correct their mistakes and strengthen their squad for the next season, SRH might consider releasing some underperforming players before the IPL 2026 auction. By releasing some players, SRH can increase their purse for the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers for next season.
Here's list of players whom SRH might release before IPL 2026 auction:
1. Ishan Kishan
India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a massive Rs. 11.40 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, Ishan failed to perform up to the expectations in the IPL 2025 season. The 26-year-old Ishan started his IPL 2025 with a century against Rajasthan Royals. However, he failed to produce big knocks after that century, scoring 354 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 so far. Considering his high salary and low return, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Ishan before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Ishan Kishan's IPL Record
Ishan Kishan, a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, has scored 2998 runs in 119 IPL matches with an average of 29.10 and strike rate of 137.64 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
2. Heinrich Klaasen
Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Heinrich Klaasen for a whopping Rs 23 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, Klaasen wasn't at his best in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 487 in 14 matches. Given his massive salary and low returns, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Klaasen before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Heinrich Klaasen's IPL Record
Heinrich Klaasen, who is known for his ability to smash bowlers all around the park, has scored 1480 runs in 49 IPL matches so far, with an average of 40.00 and strike rate of 169.72. (Pic Credit: IANS)
3. Mohammed Shami
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Mohammed Shami for a massive Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. However, the veteran Indian pacer was very ordinary with the ball, picking just 6 wickets in 9 matches with a poor economy rate of 11.23 during the IPL 2025 season. Given his salary, fitness and form, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Shami before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Mohammed Shami's IPL Record
Mohammed Shami, one of India's most prolific pace bowlers, who is known for his immaculate seam position, has picked 133 wickets in 119 IPL matches, with an economy rate of 8.63 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
4. Rahul Chahar
Sunrisers Hyderabad spent Rs 3.20 crore in the mega auction to acquire Rahul Chahar for IPL 2025. However, SRH didn't trust Chahar enough as he played just one match and bowled one over during the IPL 2025 season. Given the lack of trust and decent salary, it seems like Sunrisers Hyderabad will release Rahul before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Rahul Chahar's IPL Record
India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has picked 75 wickets in 79 IPL matches with an economy of 7.72 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)
