Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2968770https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/4-players-sunrisers-hyderabad-might-release-before-ipl-2026-auction-mohammed-shami-ishan-kishan-and-2968770
NewsPhotos4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan And...
photoDetails

4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan And...

After playing an exciting brand of cricket and finishing as the runners-up during IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) flattered to deceive in the 2025 season of the league. The Pat Cummins-led SRH finished at the sixth spot during IPL 2025 as their star players Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan and others failed to deliver up to the expectations.

With an aim to correct their mistakes and strengthen their squad for the next season, SRH might consider releasing some underperforming players before the IPL 2026 auction. By releasing some players, SRH can increase their purse for the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers for next season.

Here's list of players whom SRH might release before IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Oct 06, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Ishan Kishan

1/8
1. Ishan Kishan

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a massive Rs. 11.40 crore at the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. However, Ishan failed to perform up to the expectations in the IPL 2025 season. The 26-year-old Ishan started his IPL 2025 with a century against Rajasthan Royals. However, he failed to produce big knocks after that century, scoring 354 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2025 so far. Considering his high salary and low return, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Ishan before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic credit: IANS)  

 

Follow Us

Ishan Kishan's IPL Record

2/8
Ishan Kishan's IPL Record

Ishan Kishan, a left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, has scored 2998 runs in 119 IPL matches with an average of 29.10 and strike rate of 137.64 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

2. Heinrich Klaasen

3/8
2. Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Heinrich Klaasen for a whopping Rs 23 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, Klaasen wasn't at his best in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 487 in 14 matches. Given his massive salary and low returns, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Klaasen before the IPL 2026 auction and buy some other destructive batter. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Heinrich Klaasen's IPL Record

4/8
Heinrich Klaasen's IPL Record

Heinrich Klaasen, who is known for his ability to smash bowlers all around the park, has scored 1480 runs in 49 IPL matches so far, with an average of 40.00 and strike rate of 169.72. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

3. Mohammed Shami

5/8
3. Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Mohammed Shami for a massive Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. However, the veteran Indian pacer was very ordinary with the ball, picking just 6 wickets in 9 matches with a poor economy rate of 11.23 during the IPL 2025 season. Given his salary, fitness and form, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might consider releasing Shami before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Mohammed Shami's IPL Record

6/8
Mohammed Shami's IPL Record

Mohammed Shami, one of India's most prolific pace bowlers, who is known for his immaculate seam position, has picked 133 wickets in 119 IPL matches, with an economy rate of 8.63 so far. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

4. Rahul Chahar

7/8
4. Rahul Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad spent Rs 3.20 crore in the mega auction to acquire Rahul Chahar for IPL 2025. However, SRH didn't trust Chahar enough as he played just one match and bowled one over during the IPL 2025 season. Given the lack of trust and decent salary, it seems like Sunrisers Hyderabad will release Rahul before the IPL 2026 auction. (Pic Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

Rahul Chahar's IPL Record

8/8
Rahul Chahar's IPL Record

India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has picked 75 wickets in 79 IPL matches with an economy of 7.72 so far.  (Pic Credit: IANS)  

 

Follow Us
Sunrisers HyderabadSRHSRH IPL 2025IPLIPL AuctionIPL 2026 AuctionIPL 2026 Auction SRHSRH IPL 2026 AuctionSRH IPL 2026 Auction PurseSRH IPL 2026 Auction StrategySunrisers Hyderabad Auction Retention ListSunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 Auction Retention ListSRH IPL 2026 Auction PreparationIshan KishanIshan Kishan SRHIshan Kishan SRH IPL 2025Ishan Kishan IPL AuctionIshan Kishan IPL RecordsIshan Kishan IPL 2026 AuctionMohammed ShamiMohammed Shami IPL RecordsMohammed Shami IPL WicketsMohammed Shami SRHMohammed Shami IPL 2025Mohammed Shami IPL 2026 AuctionHeinrich KlaasenHeinrich Klaasen IPL 2025Heinrich Klaasen IPL SalaryHeinrich Klaasen IPL AuctionHeinrich Klaasen IPL 2026 AuctionHeinrich Klaasen IPL RecordsHeinrich Klaasen SRHHeinrich Klaasen IPL retentionHeinrich Klaasen IPL Retention priceRahul ChaharRahul Chahar IPL RecordsRahul Chahar SRHRahul Chahar IPL 2025SRH IPL Auction Purse
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
India's Richest YouTuber
Meet India’s Richest YouTuber With Rs 665 Cr Estimated Net Worth, BEATS Samay Raina, Sourav Joshi, Triggered Insaan, With 5,240,000 Subscribers, He Is....
camera icon7
title
Richest CM in India
Meet India’s Richest Chief Minister: The Leader Whose Family Owns One Of India’s Biggest Food Companies And Declared Assets Worth Rs 9,31,00,00,000
camera icon10
title
World's Top 10 Most Deadliest-Dangerous Missiles
camera icon13
title
Sharad Purnima 2025
Sharad Purnima 2025 Supermoon: Astrological Predictions For All 12 Zodiacs On Full Moon
camera icon8
title
Shortest Train Route In India: THIS Train Charges Up To Rs 560 For Just 3Km Distance? - Discover Full Fare List, Coach Details And More