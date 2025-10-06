4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan And...

photoDetails

After playing an exciting brand of cricket and finishing as the runners-up during IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) flattered to deceive in the 2025 season of the league. The Pat Cummins-led SRH finished at the sixth spot during IPL 2025 as their star players Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan and others failed to deliver up to the expectations.

With an aim to correct their mistakes and strengthen their squad for the next season, SRH might consider releasing some underperforming players before the IPL 2026 auction. By releasing some players, SRH can increase their purse for the IPL 2026 auction and buy some impactful performers for next season.

Here's list of players whom SRH might release before IPL 2026 auction: