4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Andre Russell, Ravi Bishnoi And...

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a healthy Rs 25.5 crore purse and 10 slots to fill after trading Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants and releasing players like Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar and others.

SRH's core - featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Pat Cummins (c), and Nitish Kumar Reddy - remains intact. However, they will look to plug a few key gaps in their squad at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, particularly focusing on bolstering their middle-order stability, Indian spin attack, and pace bowling depth after a few key releases and trades.

Here are four key players SRH could target at the IPL 2026 auction: