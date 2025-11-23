4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Andre Russell, Ravi Bishnoi And...
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a healthy Rs 25.5 crore purse and 10 slots to fill after trading Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants and releasing players like Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar and others.
SRH's core - featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Pat Cummins (c), and Nitish Kumar Reddy - remains intact. However, they will look to plug a few key gaps in their squad at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, particularly focusing on bolstering their middle-order stability, Indian spin attack, and pace bowling depth after a few key releases and trades.
Here are four key players SRH could target at the IPL 2026 auction:
1. Andre Russell
Despite having an explosive top order, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) often lacked a consistent, high-impact finisher at number 6 or 7, which is a key gap they need to fill at the IPL 2026 auction. Andre Russell, released by KKR, is one of the most destructive hitters in T20 history and can win games from seemingly impossible situations. His ability to chip in with useful pace-bowling overs also makes him a massive value addition in the SRH squad for the 2026 season. He will fit in SRH's aggressive style of play. (Pic credit: IANS)
Andre Russell's IPL Record
Andre Russell, who is one of the IPL's most destructive all-rounders, has scored 2,651 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 174.17 and taken 123 wickets with a best of 5/15 across 140 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Matt Henry
The trade of Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has left a significant void in Sunrisers Hyderabad's pace attack, especially for a strike bowler. New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is a consistent, high-quality pacer whom SRH could desperately need in their squad for the IPL 2026 season. Henry, who has been in fine form in 2025, can also be a reliable backup option for Pat Cummins. (Pic credit: ICC)
Matt Henry's IPL Record
Matt Henry has played 6 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Lucknow Super Giants, taking a total of 2 wickets with a best bowling figure of 1/28 and an economy rate of 10.65. (Pic credit: BlackCaps)
3. Ravi Bishnoi
After releasing leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, Sunrisers Hyderabad's spin attack is a major area of concern ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. SRH need a high-quality, wicket-taking Indian spinner and Bishnoi, a proven performer in the IPL, will strengthen the Indian bowling contingent and balance the squad of the Hyderabad-based franchise. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Ravi Bishnoi's IPL Record
Ravi Bishnoi, has played 77 IPL matches since his debut in 2020, taking 72 wickets with a best bowling figure of 3/24 and maintaining an overall economy rate of 8.22. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
4. Akash Madhwal
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) traded veteran pacer Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants and released Simarjeet Singh. This has created a significant void, particularly for a quality Indian fast bowler who can perform across different phases of the game. Akash Madhwal, a proven performer in IPL has been released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and he can be a potential target for Sunrisers Hyderabad to address their Indian pace bowling needs. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals)
Akash Madhwal's IPL Record
Akash Madhwal, who has played for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, has picked 23 wickets in 17 IPL matches with an economy rate of 10.05 so far. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
