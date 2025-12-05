Advertisement
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi And...
4 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Target At IPL 2026 Auction: Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi And...

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a healthy Rs 25.5 crore purse and 10 slots to fill after trading Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants and releasing players like Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar and others. 

SRH's core - featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Pat Cummins (c), and Nitish Kumar Reddy - remains intact. However, they will look to plug a few key gaps in their squad at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, particularly focusing on bolstering their Indian spin attack, and pace bowling depth after a few key releases and trades. 

Here are four key players SRH could target at the IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Dec 05, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
1. Matheesha Pathirana

1. Matheesha Pathirana

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are looking for a strike pacer for the powerplay and death overs, especially after trading out Mohammed Shami. Pathirana, with his unique sling-shot action and deadly yorkers, fills a crucial gap for a frontline overseas death-overs specialist that SRH is currently missing. (Pic credit: IANS)    

Matheesha Pathirana's IPL Record

Matheesha Pathirana's IPL Record

Matheesha Pathirana's IPL career, primarily for Chennai Super Kings, spans 32 matches where he has taken 47 wickets at an average of 21.62 and an overall economy rate of 8.68. He was a key contributor in CSK's title win in 2023, where he took 19 wickets in 12 matches. (Pic credit: IANS)

 

2. Matt Henry

2. Matt Henry

The trade of Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has left a significant void in Sunrisers Hyderabad's pace attack, especially for a strike bowler. New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is a consistent, high-quality pacer whom SRH could desperately need in their squad for the IPL 2026 season. Henry, who has been in fine form in 2025, can also be a reliable backup option for Pat Cummins. (Pic credit: ICC)    

Matt Henry's IPL Record

Matt Henry's IPL Record

Matt Henry has played 6 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Lucknow Super Giants, taking a total of 2 wickets with a best bowling figure of 1/28 and an economy rate of 10.65. (Pic credit: BlackCaps)   

3. Ravi Bishnoi

3. Ravi Bishnoi

After releasing leg-spinner Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar, Sunrisers Hyderabad's spin attack is a major area of concern ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. SRH need a high-quality, wicket-taking Indian spinner and Bishnoi, a proven performer in the IPL, will strengthen the Indian bowling contingent and balance the squad of the Hyderabad-based franchise. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)

 

Ravi Bishnoi's IPL Record

Ravi Bishnoi's IPL Record

Ravi Bishnoi, has played 77 IPL matches since his debut in 2020, taking 72 wickets with a best bowling figure of 3/24 and maintaining an overall economy rate of 8.22. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)

 

4. Akash Madhwal

4. Akash Madhwal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) traded veteran pacer Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants and released Simarjeet Singh. This has created a significant void, particularly for a quality Indian fast bowler who can perform across different phases of the game. Akash Madhwal, a proven performer in IPL has been released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and he can be a potential target for Sunrisers Hyderabad to address their Indian pace bowling needs. (Pic credit: Rajasthan Royals) 

 

Akash Madhwal's IPL Record

Akash Madhwal's IPL Record

Akash Madhwal, who has played for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, has picked 23 wickets in 17 IPL matches with an economy rate of 10.05 so far. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)

 

