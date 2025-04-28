4 Players Who Can Retire From IPL After 2025 Season: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin And...

3 / 8

Five-times IPL winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been under the retirement scanner once again. With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) struggling across all departments and lying at the bottom of the points table in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, there have been many questions about Dhoni's retirement.

The 43-year-old Dhoni is still one of the best behind the wickets but he has been struggling with his knees. He has played a few important knocks for CSK during IPL 2025 season but his team needed more from him as the batting lineup has failed to put up a big total.

Given his age and knee issue, it's too much to expect from Dhoni to play another season of IPL.