4 Players Who Can Retire From IPL After 2025 Season: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin And...
Many senior players are having a tough time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Based on age, form and future prospects, most of these players are likely to retire from the IPL after the end of this season.
Here's a list of 4 players who could consider retiring from IPL after the 2025 season:
1. Ravichandran Ashwin
Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought for a hefty sum of Rs 9.75 Cr by the Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Ashwin was CSK's second-most expensive buy at the IPL 2025 mega auction but he has failed to deliver as per the expectations. The 37-year-old has played seven matches for CSK in IPL 2025 so far and picked only five wickets. He has also been left out of the CSK playing 11 on a few occasions. Based on his age and form, it seems like Ashwin is not going to play another season of IPL.
Ravichandran Ashwin's IPL Record
Ravichandran Ashwin, who is one of India’s greatest off-spinners, has picked 185 wickets and scored 812 runs in 219 matches of his IPL career so far.
2. Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Five-times IPL winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been under the retirement scanner once again. With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) struggling across all departments and lying at the bottom of the points table in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, there have been many questions about Dhoni's retirement.
The 43-year-old Dhoni is still one of the best behind the wickets but he has been struggling with his knees. He has played a few important knocks for CSK during IPL 2025 season but his team needed more from him as the batting lineup has failed to put up a big total.
Given his age and knee issue, it's too much to expect from Dhoni to play another season of IPL.
MS Dhoni's IPL Record
MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles under his captaincy. Dhoni has amassed 5383 runs in 273 IPL matches so far and effected close to 200 dismissals behind the stumps.
3. Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali, the English all-rounder, was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he hasn't been the key overseas player for defending champions in the IPL 2025 season. The 38-year-old has played just four matches in the IPL 2025 season so far. Given his age and future prospects, this IPL season could be the last for Moeen.
Moeen Ali's IPL Record
A versatile left-handed batter and a handy off-break bowler, Moeen Ali has scored 1167 runs and picked 38 wickets in 71 IPL matches so far.
4. Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis was signed for Rs 2 crore by Delhi Capitals during the mega auction and was appointed as the vice-captain of the side ahead of the IPL 2025 season. However, the 40-year-old Du Plessis has struggled with his fitness and form in the ongoing season.
Du Plessis has played just 4 matches in IPL 2025 season so far and scored only one fifty in those four innings. Earlier, he had hinted that Delhi Capitals will be the final chapter of his IPL career. So, ongoing IPL 2025 could be Du Plessis's last season.
Faf du Plessis' IPL Record
Faf du Plessis is among the most consistent top-order batters in IPL history. He has scored 4674 runs in 149 IPL matches so far.
