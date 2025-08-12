4 Players Who Could Make IPL Comeback With Strong Performances In Delhi Premier League 2025: Navdeep Saini, Yash Dhull And...
The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 serves as an important platform for new players to showcase their talent and earn their place in Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. Not only new players, the State T20 leagues like DPL have also given life to a lot of players who have been discarded by the IPL franchises. The second edition of Delhi Premier League is currently being played and there are many players who can make their IPL comeback if they perform well for their respective teams.
Here's list of four IPL players who could make a strong case for IPL return if they perform well in DPL 2025:
1.Navdeep Saini
India pacer Navdeep Saini has played for many IPL teams - Delhi Daredevils, RCB, Rajasthan Royals in the past. However, things have been tough for Saini in the last few years. He last played an IPL game was in 2023.
The 32-year-old Saini is currently playing for East Delhi Riders in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025 season. If he performs well for his team, IPL scouts will take note and the pacer could make his comeback in the 2026 edition of the cash-rich league. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
Navdeep Saini's IPL Record
Navdeep Saini, who was once one of the brightest fast bowling prospects for India, has picked 23 wickets in 32 IPL matches with an economy rate of 8.88 so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
2. Lalit Yadav
Lalit Yadav was once a key all-rounder for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. However, he was sidelined during the last IPL season.
Lalit, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, is playing for Purani Dilli 6 in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025 season. If he manages to produce some impressive performance in DPL 2025, he will find takers in the next IPL auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Lalit Yadav's IPL Record
Lalit Yadav, who is known for his all-round ability, has scored 305 runs and picked 10 wickets in 27 IPL matches so far. (Pic credit: IANS)
3. Yash Dhull
Yash Dhull, India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain, has played for Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2023 season. However, the 22-year-old Dhull stands at the crossroads, currently in his career. He went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. Yash, who is part of Central Delhi Kings in the ongoing DPL 2025, has the golden opportunity to turn things around for him. He has already scored a century in Delhi Premier League 2025 earlier this month. (Pic credit: Delhi Premier League)
Yash Dhull's IPL Record
Young Delhi batter Yash Dhull has played just 4 matches in IPL, scoring 16 runs so far. (Pic credit: Delhi Capitals)
4. Hrithik Shokeen
Hrithik Shokeen has had a notable stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the past. However, he has been out of action in the last few IPL seasons.
Hrithik is currently playing for West Delhi Lions in the ongoing DPL 2025 season and if he performs well, the spinner will find takers in the next IPL auction. (Pic credit: IANS)
Hrithik Shokeen's IPL Record
Hrithik Shokeen has played 13 IPL matches so far, picking 5 wickets and scoring 66 runs. (Pic credit: IANS)
