4 players who could replace injured Matheesha Pathirana in KKR squad for IPL 2026: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gerald Coetzee and...
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing a significant challenge ahead of IPL 2026 with their star death bowler Matheesha Pathirana, who was bought for a massive INR 18 crore, has been sidelined by a calf strain picked up during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. While Pathirana could still be available for parts of the IPL 2026 (with over a month until the tournament starts), his early-season fitness remains doubtful - especially amid KKR's other pace concerns, including Harshit Rana's recovery and Mustafizur Rahman's exit from the squad.
Pathirana's unique slingshot action, raw pace and lethal yorkers at the death make him irreplaceable in the short term. In Pathirana's absence, KKR's bowling unit needs a high-impact overseas or available pacer who can deliver in the death overs with similar aggression, control, and wicket-taking ability.
Here are four players who could step in as replacements for Matheesha Pathirana in the KKR squad for IPL 2026 season:
1. Fazalhaq Farooqi
Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi stands out as the top choice to replace Matheesha Pathirana in the KKR squad for IPL 2026 season. His slingy action mirrors Pathirana's in some ways, and he excels with deadly yorkers, death-over control, and variations. Farooqi brings tactical variety with his left-arm angle (a gap in KKR's current attack post-Mustafizur), and has prior IPL experience. He's proven in high-pressure leagues and could slot seamlessly as a death specialist. (Pic credit: ICC)
Fazalhaq Farooqi's IPL record
In his IPL career, Fazalhaq Farooqi has played 12 matches while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), taking 6 wickets at an average of 72.83 and an economy rate of 10.32 so far. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
2. Dilshan Madushanka
With his left-arm angle and ability to bowl deceptive variations, Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka is a good option to replace Matheesha Pathirana in the KKR squad for IPL 2026 season. Madushanka is an intelligent bowler who can swing the new ball and also has a good grasp of death bowling skills, including slower balls and yorkers. He's been impressive in various T20 leagues. Madushanka's left-arm angle adds variety to the attack, and his developing death bowling skills would be crucial for KKR, especially with the absence of Pathirana's expertise in those overs. (Pic credit: ICC)
3. Gerald Coetzee
Gerald Coetzee is a fiery South African fast bowler who has rapidly risen through the ranks with his raw pace and aggressive approach. He consistently clocks speeds over 145 km/h and has a knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs. His bouncer is a genuine weapon, and he's shown a developing ability to deliver crucial yorkers under pressure. Coetzee would provide KKR with an instant injection of pace and a genuine wicket-taking option. His ability to hit hard lengths and rush batsmen would complement their existing bowling attack. (Pic credit: Proteas Men on X)
Gerald Coetzee IPL record
In his IPL career, Gerald Coetzee has taken 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 31.46 and an economy rate of 10.37, with his best bowling performance being 4/34. Most of his success came during his debut season in 2024 with the Mumbai Indians, where he claimed 13 wickets in 10 matches, before moving to the Gujarat Titans for the 2025 season. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
4. Alzarri Joseph
A genuine express pace option, Alzarri Joseph brings intimidating speed and bounce that troubles top-order batters. He's explosive in bursts and has the wicket-taking edge in T20s. While his control can vary, his raw pace makes him a like-for-like replacement in terms of threat level. West Indies players are typically available for IPL, and Joseph's experience in big tournaments could help fill the void effectively. (Pic credit: Cricket West Indies)
Alzarri Joseph's IPL record
Alzarri Joseph holds the record for the all-time best bowling figures in IPL history, having taken 6 wickets for 12 runs for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad on his debut in 2019. Over his career across franchises like Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Alzarri has played 22 matches and taken 21 wickets at an average of 32.90 and an economy rate of 9.55 so far. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
