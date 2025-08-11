4 Players Who Deserve A Place In India's Asia Cup Squad After Superb IPL 2025 Season: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul And...
The much anticipated Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) September 9 and all eyes are not India's squad for the tournament. Notably, Indian cricket team last played a T20I series in February 2025 and star players then represented their respective IPL franchises. After their impressive performance in the IPL 2025 season, several players have made a compelling case for inclusion in India's Asia Cup squad:
Here are four players who deserve a spot in India's squad for Asia Cup 2025:
1. Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings captain, led from the front during IPL 2025 and took his team to the final, where they lost to RCB by 6 runs. He scored 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175.07 during the IPL 2025 season, showcasing exceptional batting form. Apart from his IPL heroics, his superb performances in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on UAE pitches also make him a strong candidate for India's T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Shreyas Iyer's Last Appearance For India In T20I
Shreyas Iyer's last appearance for India in T20Is was on December 3, 2023, against Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He scored a match-winning 53 off 37 balls and played a key role in India's six-run victory. (Pic Credit: IANS)
2. Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan opened for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 and won the Orange Cap after scoring 759 runs in 15 matches. His consistent and explosive batting at the top order for GT makes him a prime contender for selection in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic Credit: IANS)
Sai Sudharsan's Last Appearance For India In T20I
Sai Sudharsan's last and only appearance for India in a T20I match was against Zimbabwe on July 7, 2024 in Harare. He made his T20I debut in that game but didn't get a chance to bat. (Pic Credit: BCCI)
3. KL Rahul
KL Rahul produced an impressive performance for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 season, scoring 539 runs in 13 matches, with the help of one century and three fifties. Despite being out of India's T20I setup in the last few years, his consistent performances in IPL 2025 make him a strong contender for a national recall for Asia Cup 2025. Rahul can bat anywhere and also wicketkeeping options as well. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)
KL Rahul's Last Appearance For India In T20I
KL Rahul last played for India in a T20I match on November 10, 2022, during the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal against England at Adelaide Oval. (Pic Credit: IANS)
4. Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna won the Purple Cap during the IPL 2025 after picking 25 wickets in 15 matches. His extra pace and wicket-taking ability makes his case stronger for India selection for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE. (Pic Credit: BCCI/IPL)
Prasidh Krishna's Last Appearance For India In T20I
Prasidh Krishna last played for India in a T20I match on November 28, 2023, against Australia in Guwahati. (Pic Credit: IANS)
