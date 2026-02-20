4 players who might replace Mustafizur Rahman in KKR squad for IPL 2026: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Blessing Muzarabani and...

photoDetails

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced an unexpected setback ahead of the IPL 2026 season when they were instructed by the BCCI to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The decision followed a period of heightened political tension and public uproar, leaving a significant void in KKR's bowling attack.



Mustafizur, acquired for a hefty Rs 9.2 crore during the IPL 2026 auction, brought deceptive slower balls, variations, and death-over expertise to KKR's bowling attack. With his departure - compounded by injuries to other pacers like Matheesha Pathirana (calf strain ruling him out of the T20 World Cup) and Harshit Rana's recovery - KKR needs a reliable overseas pacer to produce match-winning performances.



Here are four players who could replace Mustafizur Rahman in KKR squad for IPL 2026 season: