4 players who might replace Mustafizur Rahman in KKR squad for IPL 2026: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Blessing Muzarabani and...
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced an unexpected setback ahead of the IPL 2026 season when they were instructed by the BCCI to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The decision followed a period of heightened political tension and public uproar, leaving a significant void in KKR's bowling attack.
Mustafizur, acquired for a hefty Rs 9.2 crore during the IPL 2026 auction, brought deceptive slower balls, variations, and death-over expertise to KKR's bowling attack. With his departure - compounded by injuries to other pacers like Matheesha Pathirana (calf strain ruling him out of the T20 World Cup) and Harshit Rana's recovery - KKR needs a reliable overseas pacer to produce match-winning performances.
Here are four players who could replace Mustafizur Rahman in KKR squad for IPL 2026 season:
1. Fazalhaq Farooqi
Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi stands out as the top choice to replace Mustafizur Rahman in the KKR squad for IPL 2026 season. His slingy action mirrors Mustafizur in some ways, and he excels with deadly yorkers, death-over control, and variations. Farooqi brings tactical variety with his left-arm angle (a gap in KKR's current attack post-Mustafizur), and has prior IPL experience. He's proven in high-pressure situations in international cricket and could slot seamlessly as a death specialist. (Pic credit: ICC)
Fazalhaq Farooqi's IPL record
In his IPL career, Fazalhaq Farooqi has played 12 matches while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), taking 6 wickets at an average of 72.83 and an economy rate of 10.32 so far. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
2. Dilshan Madushanka
With his left-arm angle and ability to bowl deceptive variations, Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka is a good option to replace Mustafizur Rahman in the KKR squad for IPL 2026 season. Madushanka is an intelligent bowler who can swing the new ball and also has a good grasp of death bowling skills, including slower balls and yorkers. He's been impressive in various T20 leagues. Madushanka's left-arm angle adds variety to the attack, and his developing death bowling skills would be crucial for KKR, especially with the absence of Mustafizur's expertise in those overs. (Pic credit: ICC)
3. Blessing Muzarabani
Blessing Muzarabani, the towering (6'8") right-arm pacer from Zimbabwe, brings extra bounce and pace with him. Though not left-armed, his height extracts movement on Indian pitches, and he's been suggested as a strong replacement of Mustafizur Rahman in the KKR squad for IPL 2026 season. Muzarabani, who has been instrumental in Zimbabwe's landmark group-stage victories over Australia and Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup 2026, could provide death-over control and new-ball threat, adding variety to KKR's attack. (Pic credit: ICC)
Blessing Muzarabani's IPL Record
Blessing Muzarabani has not yet played a match in the IPL, though he was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi during their 2025 title-winning season. Before that, Lungi served as a net bowler for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2022. (Pic credit: RCB)
4. Gerald Coetzee
Gerald Coetzee is a fiery South African fast bowler who has rapidly risen through the ranks with his raw pace and aggressive approach. He consistently clocks speeds over 145 km/h and has a knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs. His bouncer is a genuine weapon, and he's shown a developing ability to deliver crucial yorkers under pressure. Coetzee would provide KKR with an instant injection of pace and a genuine wicket-taking option. His ability to hit hard lengths and rush batsmen would complement their existing bowling attack. (Pic credit: Proteas Men on X)
Gerald Coetzee IPL record
In his IPL career, Gerald Coetzee has taken 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 31.46 and an economy rate of 10.37, with his best bowling performance being 4/34. Most of his success came during his debut season in 2024 with the Mumbai Indians, where he claimed 13 wickets in 10 matches, before moving to the Gujarat Titans for the 2025 season. (Pic credit: BCCI/IPL)
