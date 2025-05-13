4 Players Who Might Replace Virat Kohli At No. 4 Spot In Team India In Tests: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul And...
India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli on Monday, May 12 announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 36-year-old Kohli retired from Tests having scored 9230 runs from his 123 matches, with 30 Test centuries and 31 fifties and many other memorable innings across a glorious career.
The timing of Kohli’s retirement means that India will have to find an ideal batter for No.4 spot, not just for the five-Test series against England next month, but for the future as well.
Here are four players who could replace Kohli at No. 4 spot in the Indian cricket team:
1. Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is likely to be named India's new captain in Test cricket ahead of the upcoming series against England. The 25-year-old Gill mostly batted at the top of the order or at number three in his Test career so far but he could take the big responsibility of replacing Virat Kohli at No. 4 spot in the Indian cricket team.
Him moving to No. 4 spot could be a game changer moment for Gill and might elevate his Test career.
Shubman Gill's Record In Test Cricket
Shubman Gill has scored 1893 runs in 32 Test matches with an average of 35.05 and strike rate of 59.92 so far. He has 5 centuries and 7 fifties to his name in Test cricket so far.
2. Karun Nair
Karun Nair is likely to be rewarded for his prolific run in domestic cricket with a call-up in the India squad for the upcoming series against England. Karun Nair, who is India's second triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, has experience of batting in the middle order and he can be a strong contender to replace Virat Kohli at No. 4 spot in the Indian cricket team.
Karun Nair's Record In Test Cricket
Karun Nair has played just 6 Test matches for India so far, scoring 374 runs with an impressive average of 62.33 and strike rate of 73.91 so far. He has only one century to his name in Test cricket. However, it was the big one as he scored (303 not out) against England in 2016.
3. KL Rahul
KL Rahul is one of the most versatile batters in Indian cricket. He has batted at almost every position for India across formats. His compact technique and slot temperament make him an ideal condition to bat to replace Virat Kohli at No. 4 spot in the Indian Test team.
KL Rahul's Record In Test Cricket
KL Rahul has scored 3257 runs in 58 Test matches with an average of 33.57 and strike rate of 52.80 so far. He has 8 centuries and 17 fifties to his name in Test cricket so far.
4. Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan is likely to get the maiden call-up in India's Test squad for the upcoming series against England after his strong performances during the India A tour of Australia late last year and back to back impressive IPL seasons.
Sudharsan, who made his international debut in the ODI format against South Africa in 2023, has a compact technique and strong temperament, which could prompt selectors to hand him a Test cap and make him bat at No. 4 spot against England.
