NewsPhotos4 Players With Most 500-Plus Runs In IPL Seasons: Virat Kohli Reaches Top, Leaves David Warner Behind
photoDetails

4 Players With Most 500-Plus Runs In IPL Seasons: Virat Kohli Reaches Top, Leaves David Warner Behind

Consistency is the name of the game, and these batting giants have delivered season after season. Here are 4 players who have scored 500 + runs in most IPL seasons. 

 

Updated:May 04, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Virat Kohli - 8 Times

Virat Kohli - 8 Times

Virat Kohli surpassed David Warner, reaching over 500 runs for the 8th time in the ongoing IPL 2025. This shows how consistently he has performed at a high level across many IPL editions.

 

Virat’s 973 Runs In IPL 2016

Virat’s 973 Runs In IPL 2016

Virat Kohli’s best season was in 2016, when he scored a record-breaking 973 runs, including 4 centuries.

 

David Warner - 7 Times

David Warner - 7 Times

David Warner is one of the consistent overseas players of the IPL and has achieved 500 runs 7 times, despite missing a few seasons.

 

David’s 848 Runs In IPL 2016

David’s 848 Runs In IPL 2016

David Warner’s best campaign came in 2016 when he scored 848 runs and led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title.

 

KL Rahul - 6 Times

KL Rahul - 6 Times

KL Rahul has been remarkably consistent since becoming a regular IPL opener. He’s scored 6 times with 500+ runs in almost every season since 2018.

 

Rahul’s 670 Runs In IPL 2020

Rahul’s 670 Runs In IPL 2020

KL Rahul’s best season came in 2020, when he led Kings XI Punjab and scored 670 runs, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

 

Shikhar Dhawan - 5 Times

Shikhar Dhawan - 5 Times

Shikhar Dhawan has been a reliable top-order batsman, surpassing 500+ runs in five different IPL seasons.

 

Shikhar’s 618 Runs In IPL 2020

Shikhar’s 618 Runs In IPL 2020

Shikhar Dhawan’s best season came in 2020, when he scored 618 runs, including two consecutive centuries.

 

