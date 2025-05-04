4 Players With Most 500-Plus Runs In IPL Seasons: Virat Kohli Reaches Top, Leaves David Warner Behind
Consistency is the name of the game, and these batting giants have delivered season after season. Here are 4 players who have scored 500 + runs in most IPL seasons.
Virat Kohli - 8 Times
Virat Kohli surpassed David Warner, reaching over 500 runs for the 8th time in the ongoing IPL 2025. This shows how consistently he has performed at a high level across many IPL editions.
Virat’s 973 Runs In IPL 2016
Virat Kohli’s best season was in 2016, when he scored a record-breaking 973 runs, including 4 centuries.
David Warner - 7 Times
David Warner is one of the consistent overseas players of the IPL and has achieved 500 runs 7 times, despite missing a few seasons.
David’s 848 Runs In IPL 2016
David Warner’s best campaign came in 2016 when he scored 848 runs and led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title.
KL Rahul - 6 Times
KL Rahul has been remarkably consistent since becoming a regular IPL opener. He’s scored 6 times with 500+ runs in almost every season since 2018.
Rahul’s 670 Runs In IPL 2020
KL Rahul’s best season came in 2020, when he led Kings XI Punjab and scored 670 runs, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.
Shikhar Dhawan - 5 Times
Shikhar Dhawan has been a reliable top-order batsman, surpassing 500+ runs in five different IPL seasons.
Shikhar’s 618 Runs In IPL 2020
Shikhar Dhawan’s best season came in 2020, when he scored 618 runs, including two consecutive centuries.
