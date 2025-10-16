4 Records Virat Kohli Aims To Break On His Historic Comeback Vs Australia: From Sachin Tendulkar’s Aggregate To Kumar Sangakkara’s Milestone

4 / 10

Virat Kohli is currently level with Sachin Tendulkar, as both cricketing legends have 51 centuries in a single format. While Tendulkar’s 51 centuries came in Test cricket, Kohli has achieved the same milestone in ODIs. With just one more century, Virat Kohli will surpass Sachin Tendulkar to hold the record for the most centuries in a single format.