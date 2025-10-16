4 Records Virat Kohli Aims To Break On His Historic Comeback Vs Australia: From Sachin Tendulkar’s Aggregate To Kumar Sangakkara’s Milestone
Virat Kohli makes a high-profile international return in the India vs Australia ODI series and he’s chasing several major white-ball milestones that could reshape all-time leaderboards.
Milestone: Overtake Kumar Sangakkara
Kohli sits just 54 runs shy of surpassing Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, a milestone he can reach in a single big innings.
Milestone: White-ball aggregate vs Sachin Tendulkar
Beyond ODI-only ranks, Kohli is also closing in on historic combined white-ball totals, inching toward the all-formats white-ball marks that keep him in the conversation with Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing records.
Milestone: 1,500 ODI boundaries
Kohli has hit 1,484 boundaries in ODIs and needs only a couple of dozen more to reach 1,500 fours and boundaries, a rare landmark that highlights his legendary ability to find the rope.
Most Centuries In A Single Format
Virat Kohli is currently level with Sachin Tendulkar, as both cricketing legends have 51 centuries in a single format. While Tendulkar’s 51 centuries came in Test cricket, Kohli has achieved the same milestone in ODIs. With just one more century, Virat Kohli will surpass Sachin Tendulkar to hold the record for the most centuries in a single format.
Current form & numbers to watch
Entering the series, Kohli’s ODI ledger runs, average and centuries remain elite (14,181 ODI runs, average north of 57, 51 ODI hundreds), which explains why every innings he plays now carries historical weight.
Role in the team & series setup
Kohli’s return comes as India readies a fresh leadership group (Shubman Gill leading) and a three-match ODI series vs Australia, meaning limited opportunities make each game crucial for milestone chases.
Narrative & momentum: social media signal
Kohli posted a cryptic, motivational message on social media ahead of the first ODI, feeding public anticipation and headlines that frame this return as a possible “statement” series.
Historical significance
If Kohli overtakes Sangakkara (and continues piling runs), he’ll solidify his place not just among modern greats but directly in the statistical lineage behind Sachin, shifting how future “all-time” lists read.
What needs to happen (quick analysis)
Practically: one big score (50–100+) in the three ODIs will likely be enough to overtake Sangakkara; reaching the 1,500-boundary mark may require several innings, depending on boundary count per match, so strike rate and boundary-density will matter.
What to watch & closing line
Watching the first ODI (series begins Oct 19, 2025), every Kohli innings now carries two narratives: the match result and a possible stamp on cricket history. Don’t blink.
Trending Photos