4 Records Virat Kohli Can Break In IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Match - In Pics
Virat Kohli has the golden opportunity to set several significant records during the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai.
Here's a list of records which Virat Kohli can set during IND vs PAK match:
1. Fastest Players To Score 14,000 ODI Runs
Virat Kohli needs just 15 runs in the clash against Pakistan to become the quickest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs.
Kohli Can Surpass Tendulkar And Sangakkara
If Virat Kohli scores 15 runs against Pakistan on Sunday, he will surpass Sachin Tendulkar And Kumar Sangakkara to become the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar took 350 innings to score 14,000 ODI runs while Sangakkara did it in 378.
2. Third Player In History To Score 14000 ODI Runs
If Virat Kohli scores 15 runs against Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 match on Sunday, he will become third player in the history to score 14000 ODI runs. Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara are the only players so far to reach 14,000 ODI runs.
Kohli's Current ODI Runs
As of now, Kohli has scored 13985 runs in 286 ODI innings at an average of 57.78. He has 50 centuries and 73 half-centuries to his name.
3. Most Catches in ODIs for India
Virat Kohli has taken 156 catches in 298 ODIs. He has the opportunity to become top catcher for India in ODIs when he takes the field against Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy.
Kohli Can Surpass Azharuddin
With one more catch against Pakistan on Sunday, Kohli will surpass Mohammad Azharuddin to hold the record for the most catches by an Indian fielder in ODIs.
4. Highest Individual Score vs Pakistan in ICC Events
Virat Kohli's best score against Pakistan in an ICC tournament is 183 runs. He played that knock during the 2012 Asia Cup. Surpassing this score would set a new personal and tournament record for Kohli.
