4 Replacement Players Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis And...
4 Replacement Players Who Are Likely To Be Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction: Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis And...

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season saw several teams bring replacement players due to injuries and other reasons. Many replacement players made significant impacts in the 2025 season and they are likely to be retained by their respective franchises before the IPL 2026 auction.

Here's list of replacement players who might be retained after IPL 2025 season:

Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
1. Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

1. Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. The five-times champions CSK had a terrible IPL 2025 season as they finished at the bottom of the points table. However, the 17-year-old Mhatre impressed everyone including MS Dhoni with his impactful knocks. He smashed 240 runs in 7 matches at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 188.97 in the IPL 2025 season.

After his impressive IPL debut season, Mhatre is all set to be retained by CSK before the IPL 2026 auction.

Ayush Mhatre's Record In T20 Cricket

Ayush Mhatre's Record In T20 Cricket

Ayush Mhatre, the teen batting sensation from Mumbai, has scored 240 runs in 7 matches at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 188.97 in his short T20 cricket career so far.  

2. Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)

2. Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians signed Corbin Bosch as replacement of injured Lizaad Williams in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. Though Bosch featured in only three games in IPL 2025, he managed to create an impact with both bat and ball. The South African all-rounder provided valuable depth to the Mumbai Indians squad and helped them reach the playoffs. Given his utility, the 30-year-old Bosch is likely to be retained by Mumbai Indians before the IPL 2026 auction.  

Corbin Bosch's Record In T20 Cricket

Corbin Bosch's Record In T20 Cricket

Corbin Bosch, who is valuable with both bat and ball, has played 92 matches in T20 cricket so far. During that time, he has scored 741 runs and picked 62 wickets so far.  

3. Dewald Brevis (CSK)

3. Dewald Brevis (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed young South African batter Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. Brevis produced many impactful and match-winning knocks while batting in the middle order for CSK amid the team's poor IPL campaign. The 22-year-old Brevis, who scored 225 runs in 6 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180.00, is set to be retained by CSK before the IPL 2026 auction.  

Dewald Brevis' Record In T20 Cricket

Dewald Brevis' Record In T20 Cricket

Dewald Brevis, who is known for his attacking cricket, has scored 2267 runs in 98 T20 matches with an average of 27.98 and strike rate of 151.94 so far. He has picked 18 wickets as well.  

4. Shardul Thakur (LSG)

4. Shardul Thakur (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants signed Shardul Thakur as replacement for injured Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out of the 18th season of the IPL due to injury. Thakur, a proven performer across all three formats for India, was signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of Rs 2 crore. Shardul has made an impact with the ball for LSG during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Thakur picked 13 wickets in 10 matches during the IPL 2025 season. Given his utility and low price tag, Thakur is likely to be retained by LSG before the IPL 2026 auction.

Shardul Thakur's Record In T20 Cricket

Shardul Thakur's Record In T20 Cricket

Shardul Thakur, who has a knack to take wickets and possesses an ability to score important runs, has scored 459 runs and picked 202 wickets in his T20 career so far.  

NEWS ON ONE CLICK