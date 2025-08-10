4-Star Indian Players Likely To Miss 2025 Asia Cup: KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah And…
The 2025 Asia Cup is just around the corner, but several key Indian players might not feature in the tournament due to injuries, workload management, or selection decisions. Here’s a look at the five notable names who could miss out.
1. KL Rahul
Once India’s T20I vice-captain, KL Rahul, hasn’t played the format since the 2022 World Cup. His prolonged absence from T20I cricket could mean another missed selection this year.
KL Wishes For A Comeback
Although KL Rahul showed his interest during the IPL post-interview that he wants to make a comeback in the T20I squad.
2. Rishabh Pant
India’s explosive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is in doubt for the Asia Cup after fracturing his foot during the 4th Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.
Sanju Samson Will Replace
As Rishabh Pant is set to miss the Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson will be doing the wicket-keeping duties.
3. Nitish Kumar Reddy
The rising all-rounder impressed in recent outings but may not make the squad due to a knee injury sustained during the England tour.
4. Jasprit Bumrah
The hero of India’s 2024 World Cup triumph, Jasprit Bumrah, is likely to be rested as part of workload management plans to keep him fresh for upcoming major assignments.
Arshdeep To Lead
With Jasprit Bumrah unavailable, Arshdeep Singh will shoulder the responsibility of leading the pace attack.
India’s Probable Squad For Asia Cup 2025
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna.
