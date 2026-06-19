/4 star players who are likely to be traded ahead of IPL 2027: Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and...

The dust has barely settled on the IPL 2026 season, but the trade window is already buzzing and speculation is rife about major reshuffles before the 2027 season. With teams reassessing squads, captaincy dynamics shifting, and several high-profile players facing uncertain futures, blockbuster trades could reshape the league before the IPL 2027 season.

Here are four star players who are to be traded before the IPL 2027 season: