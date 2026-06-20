/4 teams that could acquire Hardik Pandya via trade before IPL 2027: CSK, Rajasthan Royals and...

4. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

LSG finished rock bottom in IPL 2026 and are in desperate need of a major overhaul. Star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has already stepped down as the captain of the side and reportedly headed back to Delhi Capitals before IPL 2026 via a trade. A high-profile signing like Hardik could transform fan excitement and on-field results. Reports from mid-season onward have consistently linked Hardik with a possible move to LSG alongside CSK and KKR. The franchise lacks a clear long-term captaincy figure and an impactful Indian all-rounder. Hardik’s leadership pedigree (he led GT to the title in their debut season) and match-winning abilities could provide the X-factor LSG have been missing. In return, LSG could offer promising young players or salary relief to facilitate the deal. (Pic credit: AI)