/4 teams that could acquire Hardik Pandya via trade before IPL 2027: CSK, Rajasthan Royals and...

Hardik Pandya’s stint as Mumbai Indians captain has been turbulent. After another underwhelming IPL season for MI in 2026 under his captaincy, reports suggest Pandya is almost certain to leave the franchise. With trade talks already heating up, several franchises are reportedly interested in acquiring Hardik before the IPL 2027 season.
Here are four teams that could acquire Hardik Pandya via trade before IPL 2027 season:
Chennai Super Kings, the five-time IPL champions are in transition mode post their legendary era and need a dynamic Indian all-rounder who can finish games, bowl crucial overs, and provide leadership depth. Hardik shares a very close relationship with MS Dhoni, which would ease his transition into the team and he fits perfectly as a middle-order powerhouse and experienced campaigner. Notably, Chennai has always been a franchise that repairs and revitalizes player legacies. Following two years of severe crowd backlash and immense pressure at MI, the calm, structured ecosystem of CSK under Dhoni’s mentorship could be exactly what Hardik needs to rebuild his image. (Pic credit: AI)
Under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, finishing in eighth place with six wins and eight losses from their 14 league matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
Kolkata Knight Riders, the three times IPL champions are looking to rebuild after mixed recent seasons. They have a strong core but could benefit from an experienced Indian all-rounder to balance their overseas-heavy lineup. Reports suggest KKR are actively interested in Hardik Pandya. A potential swap involving Cameron Green heading to MI has been floated in fan and media discussions. Hardik’s ability to bat in the middle order and deliver with the ball in the powerplay or death overs would complement KKR’s spin-heavy attack. His proven big-match temperament and leadership experience could also help stabilize a side that has shown flashes of brilliance but lacked consistency. (Pic credit: AI)
Led by captain Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata Knight Riders had a challenging IPL 2026 season, recovering from a poor start of five losses in their first six games to mount a mid-season comeback before ultimately failing to qualify for the playoffs and finishing seventh. (Pic credit: IANS)
RR had a good IPL 2026 campaign, qualifying for the playoffs in 4th place, but they remain a young squad hungry for more silverware. They lack a proven Indian finisher/all-rounder of Hardik Pandya's caliber. There are already reports of early discussions between MI and RR for a potential Hardik Pandya -Yashasvi Jaiswal swap. Hardik could slot into the middle order as a finisher while adding bowling depth - something RR have often missed in crunch situations. On the other hand, a move to a big franchise like MI could unlock even bigger performances for Yashasvi, who is a generational talent and has leadership ambitions. (Pic credit: AI)
In the 2026 IPL, the Rajasthan Royals finished 4th in the league stage with 8 wins and 6 losses, advanced by winning the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but were ultimately knocked out in Qualifier 2 by the Gujarat Titans to finish 3rd overall, highlighted by their young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi winning the Most Valuable Player award after scoring a tournament-high 776 runs. (Pic credit: IANS)
LSG finished rock bottom in IPL 2026 and are in desperate need of a major overhaul. Star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has already stepped down as the captain of the side and reportedly headed back to Delhi Capitals before IPL 2026 via a trade. A high-profile signing like Hardik could transform fan excitement and on-field results. Reports from mid-season onward have consistently linked Hardik with a possible move to LSG alongside CSK and KKR. The franchise lacks a clear long-term captaincy figure and an impactful Indian all-rounder. Hardik’s leadership pedigree (he led GT to the title in their debut season) and match-winning abilities could provide the X-factor LSG have been missing. In return, LSG could offer promising young players or salary relief to facilitate the deal. (Pic credit: AI)
In the IPL 2026 season, the Lucknow Super Giants endured a highly challenging campaign, finishing at the bottom of the points table in 10th place after securing just 4 wins and suffering 10 defeats in their 14 league matches. (Pic credit: IANS)