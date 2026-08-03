/4 teams that could trade for Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027: CSK, KKR and...

After a difficult IPL 2026 campaign where Mumbai Indians (MI) finished near the bottom of the table, speculation surrounding captain Hardik Pandya’s future with the franchise has reached a fever pitch.

After a difficult IPL 2026 campaign where Mumbai Indians (MI) finished near the bottom of the table, speculation surrounding captain Hardik Pandya’s future with the franchise has reached a fever pitch. While MI management has officially clarified that their post-season review is still underway before finalizing any trade decisions, several rivals are closely monitoring the situation and have been linked with interest in the India all-rounder.

Hardik, an elite Indian fast-bowling all-rounder with IPL title-winning captaincy experience will always be a prized asset. Here are four franchises that could attempt to trade for Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027 season: