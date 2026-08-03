/4 teams that could trade for Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027: CSK, KKR and...

After a difficult IPL 2026 campaign where Mumbai Indians (MI) finished near the bottom of the table, speculation surrounding captain Hardik Pandya’s future with the franchise has reached a fever pitch.
After a difficult IPL 2026 campaign where Mumbai Indians (MI) finished near the bottom of the table, speculation surrounding captain Hardik Pandya’s future with the franchise has reached a fever pitch. While MI management has officially clarified that their post-season review is still underway before finalizing any trade decisions, several rivals are closely monitoring the situation and have been linked with interest in the India all-rounder.
Hardik, an elite Indian fast-bowling all-rounder with IPL title-winning captaincy experience will always be a prized asset. Here are four franchises that could attempt to trade for Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027 season:
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in a transitional phase and have been repeatedly linked with Hardik Pandya. Reports described discussions involving players such as Shivam Dube, with Mumbai reportedly seeking additional assets like Ayush Mhatre or Dewald Brevis plus cash. Negotiations reportedly stalled over the package, and CSK officials have denied active talks.
Why it makes sense: Pandya’s close relationship with MS Dhoni could ease any transition. CSK needs a dynamic Indian all-rounder who can finish games with the bat, bowl useful middle or death overs, and add leadership depth. The franchise’s relatively calm environment might suit a reset after the pressures at Mumbai. (Pic credit: AI)
Under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, finishing in eighth place with six wins and eight losses from their 14 league matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been linked via a potential blockbuster involving opener Yashasvi Jaiswal heading the other way. Discussions have been reported, though captaincy for Pandya appears less likely given the franchise’s long-term plans around Riyan Parag. Why it makes sense: Royals reached the playoffs in IPL 2026 with a young, exciting squad but still lack a high-calibre Indian finishing all-rounder. Pandya would add experience, power-hitting, and bowling depth in pressure situations. A Jaiswal swap would also give Mumbai a high-upside Indian opener with local connections. (Pic credit: AI)
In the 2026 IPL, the Rajasthan Royals finished 4th in the league stage with 8 wins and 6 losses, advanced by winning the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but were ultimately knocked out in Qualifier 2 by the Gujarat Titans to finish 3rd overall, highlighted by their young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi winning the Most Valuable Player award after scoring a tournament-high 776 runs. (Pic credit: IANS)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also emerge as a compelling destination for Hardik. Following Ajinkya Rahane's retirement, KKR faces a clear void in experienced captaincy. While internal options exist, bringing in a proven leader like Hardik would allow KKR to fill that vacuum seamlessly. Slotting into the middle order at No. 4 or No. 5 alongside power-hitters Cameron Green and Rinku Singh, Hardik wouldn't carry the entire finishing burden. KKR also possesses enough bowling depth to manage Hardik’s bowling workload, allowing him to focus on middle-overs control and tactical leadership. (Pic credit: AI)
Led by captain Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata Knight Riders had a challenging IPL 2026 season, recovering from a poor start of five losses in their first six games to mount a mid-season comeback before ultimately failing to qualify for the playoffs and finishing seventh. (Pic credit: IANS)
Delhi Capitals are always in the market for marquee Indian talent that can shift match dynamics single-handedly. Recent reports have positioned DC as strong contenders, with talk of packages that could involve Axar Patel (and potentially others such as Prithvi Shaw or alternatives). This interest gained traction after earlier CSK discussions cooled. DC have undergone significant changes (including Rishabh Pant's return) and could use Pandya's all-round skills and leadership pedigree. Axar’s spin-bowling all-round ability might appeal to Mumbai as a counterbalance, while Hardik would strengthen DC’s middle order and pace options. (Pic credit: AI)
Under Axar Patel's captaincy, Delhi Capitals finished 6th in the league stage in IPL 2026, with 7 wins and 7 losses (14 points), missing out on playoff qualification. (Pic credit: IANS)