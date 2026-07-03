/4 teams that could trade Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027: CSK, KKR and...

Mumbai Indians endured a nightmare IPL 2026 season, finishing in 9th place under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. Hardik, who returned to his boyhood franchise in a high-profile 2024 trade, reportedly informed the MI management midway through the campaign that he wanted to leave the franchise due to mental stress, dressing-room rifts, lack of support from seniors, and overall exhaustion. With the trade window now open, as many as seven franchises have shown interest in trading the star India all-rounder before the IPL 2027 season.
Here are four teams best positioned to pull off a blockbuster trade for Hardik Pandya before IPL 2027 season:
Chennai Super Kings, the five-time IPL champions are in transition mode post their legendary era and need a dynamic Indian all-rounder who can finish games, bowl crucial overs, and provide leadership depth. Hardik shares a very close relationship with MS Dhoni, which would ease his transition into CSK and he fits perfectly as a middle-order powerhouse and experienced campaigner. Notably, Chennai has always been a franchise that repairs and revitalizes player legacies. Following years of severe crowd backlash and immense pressure at MI, the calm, structured ecosystem of CSK under Dhoni’s mentorship could be exactly what Hardik needs to rebuild his image. (Pic credit: AI)
Under Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, finishing in eighth place with six wins and eight losses from their 14 league matches. (Pic credit: IANS)
RR had a good IPL 2026 campaign, qualifying for the playoffs in 4th place, but they remain a young squad hungry for more silverware. They lack a proven Indian finisher/all-rounder of Hardik Pandya's caliber. There are already reports of early discussions between MI and RR for a potential Hardik Pandya -Yashasvi Jaiswal swap. Hardik could slot into the middle order as a finisher while adding bowling depth - something RR have often missed in crunch situations. On the other hand, a move to a big franchise like MI could unlock even bigger performances for Yashasvi, who is a generational talent and has leadership ambitions. (Pic credit: AI)
In the 2026 IPL, the Rajasthan Royals finished 4th in the league stage with 8 wins and 6 losses, advanced by winning the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but were ultimately knocked out in Qualifier 2 by the Gujarat Titans to finish 3rd overall, highlighted by their young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi winning the Most Valuable Player award after scoring a tournament-high 776 runs. (Pic credit: IANS)
Kolkata Knight Riders, the three times IPL champions, are looking to rebuild after mixed results in recent seasons and have the resources and willingness to hand Hardik Pandya the captaincy along with a long-term franchise role. Reports suggest KKR are actively interested in Hardik Pandya. An experienced Indian all-rounder would perfectly balance their overseas-heavy squad. Hardik’s middle-order firepower and ability to deliver with the ball in crucial phases would complement KKR’s spin-heavy attack. Speculation has already linked a potential swap involving players like Cameron Green moving to MI. With proven big-match temperament and leadership pedigree (including leading Gujarat Titans to the title in their debut season), Hardik could stabilise a side like KKR that has shown brilliance but lacked consistency. (Pic credit: AI)
Led by captain Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata Knight Riders had a challenging IPL 2026 season, recovering from a poor start of five losses in their first six games to mount a mid-season comeback before ultimately failing to qualify for the playoffs and finishing seventh. (Pic credit: IANS)
LSG finished rock bottom in IPL 2026 and are in desperate need of a major overhaul. Star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who led LSG in the last two seasons, has already stepped down as skipper and headed back to Delhi Capitals before IPL 2027 via a trade. The Lucknow-based franchise lacks a clear long-term captaincy figure and a genuine pace-bowling Indian all-rounder. Hardik would provide exactly that X-factor: batting depth, bowling flexibility in the middle overs, and proven leadership. A high-profile signing like Hardik could transform fan excitement and on-field results. In exchange, LSG could offer promising young players or salary relief to facilitate the deal. (Pic credit: AI)
Led by captain Ajinkya Rahane, the Kolkata Knight Riders had a challenging IPL 2026 season, recovering from a poor start of five losses in their first six games to mount a mid-season comeback before ultimately failing to qualify for the playoffs and finishing seventh. (Pic credit: IANS)