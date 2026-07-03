/4 teams that could trade Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027: CSK, KKR and...

Mumbai Indians endured a nightmare IPL 2026 season, finishing in 9th place under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. Hardik, who returned to his boyhood franchise in a high-profile 2024 trade, reportedly informed the MI management midway through the campaign that he wanted to leave the franchise due to mental stress, dressing-room rifts, lack of support from seniors, and overall exhaustion. With the trade window now open, as many as seven franchises have shown interest in trading the star India all-rounder before the IPL 2027 season.

Here are four teams best positioned to pull off a blockbuster trade for Hardik Pandya before IPL 2027 season:

