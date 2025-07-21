4 Temporary Replacements Of 2025 Who Can Earn Big Money In IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow, Mustafizur Rahman And...
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season saw several temporary replacement players step up in the final stages of the rescheduled league after week-long suspension due to cross-border India-Pakistan tensions. These replacement players filled in for unavailable players due to injuries, international commitments, or personal reasons but they won't be eligible for retention ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
The replacement players from the 2025 season, who performed well are likely to gain attention and potentially earn big money in the IPL 2026 auction.
Here's list of temporary replacements Who can earn big money in IPL 2026 auction:
1. Jonny Bairstow (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians picked Jonny Bairstow as temporary replacement for Will Jacks, who had to join England squad for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. Bairstow played just two matches in IPL 2025, scoring 85 runs at a strike rate of 184.78, but he made immediate impact with the bat while opening the innings with Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians. The 35-year-old is an experienced T20 cricketer with a strong international record and a proven match-winner in the IPL. His explosive batting and wicket-keeping skill make him a valuable asset and if Bairstow maintains fitness, franchises are likely to bid heavily for him during the 2026 auction.
Jonny Bairstow's IPL Record
Jonny Bairstow, who is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and can win the matches for his team on his own, has scored 1674 runs in 52 matches with an average of 34.87 and strike rate of 146.07 in his IPL career so far.
2. Kyle Jamieson (Punjab Kings)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) picked New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a hamstring injury. He played only four matches of IPL 2025 season but he made notable contributions, particularly in high-stakes games for Punjab Kings. Jamieson, who is known for leveraging his 6'8" height to generate pace and bounce and can also contribute as a lower-order batter, can be a good buying option for teams during IPL 2026 auction.
Kyle Jamieson's IPL Record
Kyle Jamieson, who is known for using his height to extract extra and awkward bounce, has picked 14 wickets in 13 matches with an economy of 9.67 in his IPL career so far.
3. Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals)
Delhi Capitals (DC) signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a temporary replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had left Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 midway due to personal reasons. He took four wickets in three matches of IPL 2025 with his variations. Given his experience and ability to bowl cutters and deceptive slower balls, Mustafizur Rahman can be a sought-after bowler for franchises during IPL 2026 auction.
Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Record
Mustafizur Rahman, who has played for five IPL teams, has 65 wickets to his name in 60 matches with an economy of 8.13 so far.
4. William O’Rourke (Lucknow Super Giants)
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roped in New Zealand pacer, William O’Rourke as a replacement for Mayank Yadav, who sustained a back injury and was ruled out of the IPL 2025 season. It was his maiden IPL season during which he had a mix of highs and lows. O’Rourke performance against Gujarat Titans ( 3 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs) showcased his potential as a game-changer. Overall, he picked 6 wickets in three IPL matches during the IPL 2025 season. Given his ability to extract bounce and perform under pressure in key moments, O’Rourke can be a valuable asset and teams are likely to bid heavily for him during the IPL 2026 auction.
Trending Photos