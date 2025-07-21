4 Temporary Replacements Of 2025 Who Can Earn Big Money In IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow, Mustafizur Rahman And...

7 / 7

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roped in New Zealand pacer, William O’Rourke as a replacement for Mayank Yadav, who sustained a back injury and was ruled out of the IPL 2025 season. It was his maiden IPL season during which he had a mix of highs and lows. O’Rourke performance against Gujarat Titans ( 3 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs) showcased his potential as a game-changer. Overall, he picked 6 wickets in three IPL matches during the IPL 2025 season. Given his ability to extract bounce and perform under pressure in key moments, O’Rourke can be a valuable asset and teams are likely to bid heavily for him during the IPL 2026 auction.