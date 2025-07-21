Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2934946https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/4-temporary-replacements-of-2025-who-can-earn-big-money-in-ipl-2026-auction-jonny-bairstow-mustafizur-rahman-and-2934946
NewsPhotos4 Temporary Replacements Of 2025 Who Can Earn Big Money In IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow, Mustafizur Rahman And...
photoDetails

4 Temporary Replacements Of 2025 Who Can Earn Big Money In IPL 2026 Auction: Jonny Bairstow, Mustafizur Rahman And...

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season saw several temporary replacement players step up in the final stages of the rescheduled league after week-long suspension due to cross-border India-Pakistan tensions. These replacement players filled in for unavailable players due to injuries, international commitments, or personal reasons but they won't be eligible for retention ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

The replacement players from the 2025 season, who performed well are likely to gain attention and potentially earn big money in the IPL 2026 auction.

Here's list of temporary replacements Who can earn big money in IPL 2026 auction:

Updated:Jul 21, 2025, 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Jonny Bairstow (Mumbai Indians)

1/7
1. Jonny Bairstow (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians picked Jonny Bairstow as temporary replacement for Will Jacks, who had to join England squad for national duties ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs. Bairstow played just two matches in IPL 2025, scoring 85 runs at a strike rate of 184.78, but he made immediate impact with the bat while opening the innings with Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians. The 35-year-old is an experienced T20 cricketer with a strong international record and a proven match-winner in the IPL. His explosive batting and wicket-keeping skill make him a valuable asset and if Bairstow maintains fitness, franchises are likely to bid heavily for him during the 2026 auction.

Follow Us

Jonny Bairstow's IPL Record

2/7
Jonny Bairstow's IPL Record

Jonny Bairstow, who is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and can win the matches for his team on his own, has scored 1674 runs in 52 matches with an average of 34.87 and strike rate of 146.07 in his IPL career so far.  

Follow Us

2. Kyle Jamieson (Punjab Kings)

3/7
2. Kyle Jamieson (Punjab Kings)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) picked New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a hamstring injury. He played only four matches of IPL 2025 season but he made notable contributions, particularly in high-stakes games for Punjab Kings. Jamieson, who is known for leveraging his 6'8" height to generate pace and bounce and can also contribute as a lower-order batter, can be a good buying option for teams during IPL 2026 auction.

Follow Us

Kyle Jamieson's IPL Record

4/7
Kyle Jamieson's IPL Record

Kyle Jamieson, who is known for using his height to extract extra and awkward bounce, has picked 14 wickets in 13 matches with an economy of 9.67 in his IPL career so far.  

Follow Us

3. Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals)

5/7
3. Mustafizur Rahman (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals (DC) signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a temporary replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had left Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 midway due to personal reasons. He took four wickets in three matches of IPL 2025 with his variations. Given his experience and ability to bowl cutters and deceptive slower balls, Mustafizur Rahman can be a sought-after bowler for franchises during IPL 2026 auction.  

Follow Us

Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Record

6/7
Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Record

Mustafizur Rahman, who has played for five IPL teams, has 65 wickets to his name in 60 matches with an economy of 8.13 so far.  

Follow Us

4. William O’Rourke (Lucknow Super Giants)

7/7
4. William O’Rourke (Lucknow Super Giants)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) roped in New Zealand pacer, William O’Rourke as a replacement for Mayank Yadav, who sustained a back injury and was ruled out of the IPL 2025 season. It was his maiden IPL season during which he had a mix of highs and lows. O’Rourke performance against Gujarat Titans ( 3 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs) showcased his potential as a game-changer. Overall, he picked 6 wickets in three IPL matches during the IPL 2025 season. Given his ability to extract bounce and perform under pressure in key moments, O’Rourke can be a valuable asset and teams are likely to bid heavily for him during the IPL 2026 auction.

Follow Us
IPLIPL 2026 AuctionIndian Premier LeagueIPL AuctionIPL replacementsIPL 2025 Replacement PlayersIPL replacement playersIPL auction updatesJonny BairstowJonny Bairstow IPL RecordsJonny Bairstow IPL 2025Jonny Bairstow Mumbai IndiansMustafizur RahmanMustafizur Rahman IPLMustafizur Rahman IPL 2025 Jonny Bairstow IPL AuctionMustafizur Rahman Delhi CapitalsMustafizur Rahman IPL RecordsKyle JamiesonKyle Jamieson IPL RecordsKyle Jamieson Punjab KingsKyle Jamieson RecordsKyle Jamieson IPL 2025William O’Rourke Lucknow Super GiantsWilliam O’RourkeWilliam O’Rourke IPL 2025William O’Rourke RecordsWilliam O’Rourke
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
rajasthan royals
4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer And...
camera icon5
title
Bangladesh
How Dangerous Is the F-7 That Crashed In Bangladesh? China-Made Jet Hits 2,175 Km/h With Missile Capabilities
camera icon7
title
celebrity lehenga styles
From Malaika Arora To Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood’s Best-Dressed Celebrity Lehenga Looks To Inspire Your Festive Wardrobe THIS Season
camera icon10
title
Technology
Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World: Crafted With Gold, Diamonds And 200-Year-Old African Blackwood — One Enters Guinness Records; Check Price
camera icon10
title
OTT releases this week
OTT Releases This Week (July 21- July 27): Sarzameen, Mandala Murders To Until Dawn, What's NEW On Netflix, Zee 5, Prime Video And More
NEWS ON ONE CLICK